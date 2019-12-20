PhonePe Switch drives growth for Eat.Fit

Bengaluru, December 20, 2019: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform, today announced that it has enabled new customer acquisition for Eat.Fit, a partner app on its Switch platform. Around 30% of PhonePe Switch customers to Eat.Fit are new, which means new customers are discovering and trying the healthy food delivery app through PhonePe.

Launched earlier this year, PhonePe Switch is a one-click entry point to a world of apps on the PhonePe app. It allows customers to seamlessly switch between PhonePe and their favourite food, grocery, shopping and travel apps from within the PhonePe app itself. Users can login to these apps without downloading them, with just a single tap. PhonePe Switch enables merchant partners to integrate their existing PWAs (progressive web apps) or mobile-sites to the platform, and instantly reach out to over 65 million monthly active PhonePe app users.

In a testimony to the reach of the PhonePe Switch platform, Switch has also emerged as the most cost-efficient channel when it comes to Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), with costs being 20% lower than the next best acquisition channel for Eat.Fit. Additionally, 50% of Eat.Fit’s web orders are also driven through PhonePe Switch and this is rapidly emerging to be a significant growth channel for Eat.Fit.

Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Cure.Fit said, “Consciously making a choice to eat healthy everyday can be hard. We make it easy, by providing a healthier version of your favourite food at your doorstep. In this mission to make healthy food accessible to more consumers, we’ve partnered with PhonePe Switch. Around 30% of PhonePe Switch’s customers to Eat.fit are new every month across different markets and the number will grow as both the brands grow.”

Rituraj Rautela, Head PhonePe Switch platform added, “Having Eat.Fit on the Switch platform provides access to our increasing number of customers who are looking for healthier food delivery options. Through PhonePe Switch, our effort has been to build a partner app ecosystem which offers our users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps, while enabling faster customer acquisition for our partners. As a result of these efforts, we are seeing excellent user traction since the launch of the PhonePe Switch, and we are delighted by the results we have achieved for Eat.Fit and looking forward to more focused growth initiatives with them.”

PhonePe Switch has significantly increased Eat.Fit’s reach in new cities like NCR and Ahmedabad where it earlier had a limited presence. In the last quarter, Eat.Fit has also launched its services in new locations like Mumbai, Pune, Mysore, Ahmedabad, Faridabad and Chennai.