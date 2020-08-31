PhonePe to digitize 25 Million small merchants across 5500 talukas in India

National, August 31, 2020: PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform today announced that it will enable digital payments for over 25 million small merchants across India in the next one year. The company will also onboard these kiranas on its PhonePe for Business app, offering them end-to-end control of the payment process including instant payment confirmations, receipts and reconciliations. It plans to reach 5,500 talukas via its merchant acquisition team that will lead to over 10,000 jobs being created in semi-urban and rural areas.

Despite the rapid penetration of digital payments, kiranas across India still rely on cash. Kirana owners have smartphones, data and the aspiration to adopt newer technology, but there are no services that match their aspirations. Kirana’s are looking to acquire customers and forge deeper relationships with them. Customers on the other hand are looking for safety and convenience while continuing to access their local trusted neighbourhood merchant.

PhonePe with its multiple offerings is all set to bridge this gap. It offers its merchant partners a personalized store page on the PhonePe app allowing them to list their store timings, share their product catalogue and promote home delivery options, thereby reaching out to a much wider customer base. Customers have the convenience of discovering local stores in their vicinity and connecting with the merchants using the call or chat feature to place their orders and pay remotely via the store’s tab on the PhonePe app. PhonePe is bringing these offerings to merchants in semi-urban and rural areas to help them digitize and grow their business.

Commenting on the announcement, Vivek Lohcheb, Vice President – Offline Business Development, PhonePe said, “Kiranas and merchants across small villages and towns are striving to progress and prosper. We are really excited to partner with them in this journey and take digital payments to the last mile of India across every village and town. This is also in line with our brand ethos of ”Karte Ja. Badhte Ja” which reflects the role played by PhonePe in India’s progress, helping bridge the digital divide while empowering merchant partners across Bharat.”