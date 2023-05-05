Phygital Retail Convention Set For 1 Lakh+ Sq.Ft Mega 2023 Edition In Mumbai

Mumbai, May 2023: Phygital Retail Convention (PRC), India’s largest retail intelligence event is set for its 2023 edition with a mega format and experience on the 11th and 12th of May at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. With 300+ speakers and 1000+ brands and companies, and 100+ Shopping centers showcasing current and upcoming malls, there’s going to be an experience at every turn of the event’s 1 lakh+ sq. ft area.

Presented by Inorbit Mall [s] and co-powered by Mufti & Delhivery, PRC 2023 is themed “ACCELERATING RETAIL @SCALE for INDIA: THE RETAIL MEGAVERSE” and aims to showcase the immense promise of the world’s fifth largest economy and its most exciting retail marketplace.

Concurrent event Tech.NXT 2023 powered by Logic ERP, will showcase success stories in Retail Digital Transformation, with Live Case Studies demonstrating actual, measurable turnarounds and transformations driven by technology implementation.

“PRC 2023 mirrors the scale, dynamism, and energy of India, the world’s most exciting and fastest-growing retail universe. From Fashion, Food & Grocery, Foodservice, Beauty & Wellness, CDIT, Home, Lifestyle Accessories, Leisure, and Entertainment to Real Estate, Technology, Supply Chain and Logistics, Store Design and VM, E-commerce, Building Brands, HR, Operations and more, the event content is exceptionally powerful and high-value for every business connected to Retail in India,” says Bhavesh Pitroda, CEO & Director, IMAGES Group.

All of the PRC 2023 intelligence experiences are extremely high value for retail teams and professionals of all stripes. Some of the mega business event’s highlights are as below:

MASTERCLASS BY ONDC: Discover how ONDC is transforming retail in this eye-opening Masterclass on Mastering the Open Network: Your Path to eCommerce Excellence

MASTERCLASS by Global Retail Guru Rami Goldratt: Global retail expert Rami Goldratt conducts a powerful masterclass on using AI & Data to Navigate Unpredictable Variations within Retail Operations.

MASTERCLASS by Google & YouTube: Tech giant Google, along with YouTube, delivers an eye-opening masterclass on data-driven consumer insights and the future of omnichannel retail in India.

Women Retail Icons of India felicitation

In an ode to India’s growing ranks of women in entrepreneurship and in business leadership roles and the remarkable innovation they are bringing to the business of retail, PRC 2023 will be felicitating Women Retail Icons of India on 11 May 2023 in a stunning ceremony.

The Mega-Conference

A two-day conference marathon with 100 CEOs and business heads of Retail Verticals in a group deep-dive into the future: Categories include: Fashion, Food & Grocery, Foodservice, CDIT, Home, Lifestyle Accessories, Leisure, and Entertainment. Multi-Track content covering all aspects of Retail Business with 30+ powerful sessions around Retail, Real Estate, Technology, Supply Chain and Logistics, Store Design and VM, E-commerce, Building Brands, HR, Operations, and many more.

Zipping into the Megaverse! Ducati + Lamborghini

What are two of the world’s most iconic luxury lifestyle brands doing at #PRC2023? Offering lessons in being endlessly desirable, in creating timeless brand value, and in delivering unbeatable customer experiences!

The India Retail Brand Game by Siddhartha Basu, powered by Inorbit Malls and Tommy Hilfiger

Legendary quizmaster Siddhartha Basu takes to the stage to conduct the ultimate Retail Quotient test — India Retail Brand Game 2023.

The Rare Party

An exclusive evening of entertainment and networking powered by the House of Rare. This an exciting opportunity to network with the Who’s who of the Retail industry in a relaxed setting!

Mufti and Triumph on Fashion Runways

Fashion brands Mufti and Triumph set a high-energy style tone with spectacular shows on the PRC 2023 catwalk!

IMAGES Retail Awards 2023 powered by Vegas

India’s Retail biggest night of celebration, with the IMAGES Retail Awards 2023 recognising excellence in Indian Retail for FY23.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event include Manish Kapoor – CEO, of Pepe Jeans London; Manish Sabnis – CBO, Jio Mart [Reliance Retail); Himanshu Chakrawarti – COO, Snapdeal Marketplace; Sandeep Varaganti – CEO, Reliance Retail (JioMart.com); Pramod Arora – Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, PVR Limited; Amisha Jain – MD and Senior VP S. Asia, MENA, Non EU Levi Strauss & Co.; Abhishek Ganguly – HD. PUMA India and Southeast Asia., Shireesh Joshi, CBO, ONDC; Bipul Chandra, MD, Ducati India, among 200 others.