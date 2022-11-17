Pi Green Innovations receives Type Approval Certification for the Carbon Cutter- Retrofit for Diesel Generators

Bangalore, 17th November 2022: Pi Green Innovations Pvt Ltd, India’s leading Cleantech start-up, has been granted the Type Approval certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) approved lab for its “Carbon Cutter Machine” – Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD). The Hon’ble National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order in 2019 to reduce Particulate Matter from DG sets by 70% from existing levels, based on which the CPCB evolved standards and norms for in-use DG sets below the 800kW category. Pi Green Innovations’ certified RECD is one major step to achieving such an ambitious goal. This certification validates Pi Green’s Carbon Cutter technology and allows the Company to carve a niche for itself within the industry.

As many as 35 of the 50 cities with the worst air quality were in India, with New Delhi continuing to be the world’s most polluted capital city for the fourth consecutive year in 2021, according to the World Air Quality Report, prepared by Swiss organization IQAir. The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) launched in 2018 was designed to combat the rising concern of air pollution. Furthermore, it was found that pollution created by Diesel Generator (DG) sets needs to be addressed on an immediate basis.

The certification system and procedure released by CPCB is a comprehensive and fully encompassing procedure document covering requirements of advanced onboard diagnostics and operator warning systems ensuring certified RECDs are fit and effective in reducing the harmful PM 2.5 and PM 10 emissions when installed on DG sets. The CPCB testing parameters and performance of RECD such as aged RECD back pressure also ensured that the certified RECD will not have any adverse impact on the working of the DG sets over its lifetime. Pi Green Innovation’s RECD product – Carbon Cutter is awarded ‘Type 1’ certification which validates its superiority over Type-2 RECD products which increase secondary emissions such as NO2.

Commenting on this, Mr. Irfan Pathan, Co-Founder & CEO at Pi Green Innovations said, “We, at Pi Green Innovations, have always been committed to achieving the goal of clean air and the certification by CPCB-approved labs this helps bolster our resolve towards our mission. Having had complete confidence in our Carbon Cutter technology, we were ecstatic to pass the stringent testing parameters. Furthermore, our partner OEMs are excited to offer a Certified RECD to their customers. Through the implementation of the NCAP, we are confident to witness a significant push towards the goal of Cleaner Air in India, and we look forward to contributing to this noble initiative.”

Pi Green Innovations holds patents for its product Carbon Cutter in India, USA, China, UK, European Union & Singapore. The company was founded in 2016 as a five-member team operating out of a 150-sq-ft workshop and has since grown into an established Cleantech start-up with a team of over 100 operating from a 55,000-sq-ft. manufacturing facility in Pune. Today, Pi Green has been leading conversations regarding air pollution and continues to work closely with various State governments and state pollution control boards on Public Policy Advocacy to address domestic pollution-related issues.