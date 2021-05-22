Piaggio extends warranty and free service period for Aprilia and Vespa customers in India

Pune: The constant surge in the number of COVID 19 cases in the country has led to a lockdown and has caused restriction on mobility. In order to support their esteemed customers during these times, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Piaggio Group, and manufacturer of the emblematic 2-wheelers Vespa and Aprilia has announced the extension of warranty and free service period of the iconic scooters.

Considering the current travel restrictions imposed in many states of India to prevent the spread of the virus, customers would be unable to avail the benefits of warranty or get their vehicles serviced. For the same Piaggio will provide its customers with an extension of warranty and free service period for a span of one-month. This benefit will be availed by the customers whose warranty and free service expires within the lockdown period. The services will be extended for a month post the lockdown.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director of Piaggio India said, “We know that the nation is going through tough times with the second wave of COVID-19 hitting all of us. At Piaggio, we believe in providing the best services and solutions to our customers and standing with them during this pandemic. To support our customers in these tough times, we would be extending both warranty and free service period by one month. Given the restricted travel that customers are facing in many states, this extension would give them some relief as they will be able to use our services smoothly post the lockdown.”

Warranty and Services expiring during the lockdown, will be extended by one month post lockdown or maximum till 31st July 2021.