Piaggio India announces “Spin The Wheel offer” along with “Insurance offer “to win a stunning Vespa or Aprilia on Ganesh Festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi holds tremendous importance in the lives of numerous people in India and across the globe. In a bid to further enhance the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Piaggio vehicles Pvt Ltd a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, and manufacturer of the emblematic 2-wheelers Vespa and Aprilia has announced the launch of “Insurance Offer” along with “Spin The Wheel campaign” that would enable its customers to win exciting prizes along with Insurance offer and make this auspicious festival memorable with Vespa and Aprilia.

Piaggio aims to celebrate this festive season by extending Insurance offer and bumper prizes like Aprilia/Vespa scooters, branded jackets, helmets, mugs and free AMC that would maximize the benefits of its customers and create a festive vibe amongst them. The customers can switch on to the social media handles or land on the official website/ecommerce portals of Vespa and Aprilia or in Vespa/ Aprilia Dealerships across India where they can be a part of the campaign and win these exciting prizes within a click of a button. The customers can further claim their prizes by displaying the coupon at any of the Vespa/Aprilia dealerships in Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat while purchasing the lifestyle scooters from brands Vespa or Aprilia.

This exciting campaign by Piaggio India is valid till 25th September 2021