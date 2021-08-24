Piaggio India brings the iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia experience closer to you

inaugurates new showroom in Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Pune, 24th August 2021: Piaggio India, announced the opening of brand-new dealerships in Kalyani Nagar – Pune for its iconic Vespa and sporty Aprilia. The new showroom offers various products under the Vespa, Aprilia SXR, SR, and Storm range.

The new dealerships with 1,600 sq. ft. showroom and 2,600 sq. ft. Service workshops have been designed keeping in mind the lifestyle and premium experience which reflect the Italian heritage of the brands. Equipped with the best customer service, quality, and experience, the new dealerships aim to reach out to maximum customers in Pune.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio India expressed, “The new dealerships resonate with the style quotient of both Vespa and Aprilia brands and would offer its customers extraordinary experience in the area of sales and customer service.”

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sudhanshu Agrawal, Business Head Piaggio India said, “The new Dealership is a testimony to the goal of extending our Network reach to maximum geography coverage in India to help consumers receiving best experience offered by Vespa and Aprilia near to them.”

Mr. Sarvesh Shah, Owner & CEO of M/s Auto Lounge. said, “It is our pleasure to associate with Piaggio and offer their world-class, premium products to our esteemed customers. With Aprilia and Vespa, we will deliver not only world-class premium products but also extraordinary service to the aspiring youth, who are not only dynamic but also embrace the international culture and are upwardly mobile.”

Dealership Address:

Showroom:

Auto Lounge

No 1, Suman Business Park, S. No 15, Near Mariplex, Kalyani Nagar, Pune – 411014

Mob – +91 8530537588

Workshop Address:

Auto Lounge

No 1, Suman Business Park, S. No 15, Near Mariplex, Kalyani Nagar, Pune – 411014

Mob – +91 9168600904