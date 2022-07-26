Piaggio Introduces Piaggio Apé NXT+, the Mileage Ka Raja

Ranchi, July 2022: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles launched an innovative new product in the Passenger Segment – the all new Apé NXT+ along with popular star Mr. Khesari Lal Yadav today during a press conference in Patna.

The Apé NXT+ is a high mileage three-wheeler giving an Industry Best Fuel Efficiency of up to 50km/KG for the CNG version. The indigenously researched and developed vehicle is equipped with very stylish aesthetic elements which provide it a contemporary and refreshed looks compared to other brand offerings in the industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD, Piaggio India Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Piaggio, we are thrilled to launch another three-wheeler passenger vehicle with CNG, LPG and Petrol fuel variants. The rising demand of alternate fuel options and the need to control pollution is giving an impetus to CNG powered vehicles. The Government of India is taking path breaking steps to promote alternate fuel options, which in turn is also helping OEMs like us to innovate with our product portfolio to cater to larger customers. The new Apé NXT+ is designed and developed in India for the Indian market and will also be exported to markets overseas. With the launch of this Apé NXT+ we aim to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space.

Khesari Lal Yadav is the epitome of popularity, carrying trust and love of millions of people for years, just like brand Piaggio – hence, making him the apt choice to represent our brand.

We have built a long-term commitment to Bihar, Jharkhand and the surrounding markets; they have been some of our highest revenue generating markets in the country. We are glad to bring our products after receiving positive response from our customers. This product is a step forward in expanding our repertoire of offerings, bringing our customers closer to their most preferred and cost-effective last mile mobility solution.”

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head Domestic Business CV (ICE) & Retail Finance, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “Piaggio is proud to introduce the Apé NXT+ to its diverse fleet of three-wheeler cargo and passenger vehicles and unveil the vehicle in Patna in the presence of Mr. Khesari Lal Yadav as our brand ambassador.

Mr. Khesari perfectly signifies the value of being highly committed towards the audience and bringing freshness to every performance just like Piaggio Apé. He is trustworthy, and loved by his followers just like Piaggio enjoys the loyalty of its customers. Also, the performance and style of Khesari resonates with the our Ape NXT+ which is the most stylish Three wheeler in the market and has an unmatchable performance and fuel efficiency.

We certainly believe that with the CNG network increasing in many cities in India, the Apé NXT+ will help us deliver that extra value to the customers who have been looking for a new CNG product in the market”.

Talking about the association, Khesari Lal Yadav said, “I am delighted to be associated with a brand like Piaggio that has won the hearts of customers across India and specially from the Eastern regions of Bihar, Jharkhand and UP. Piaggio has the trust, versatility and style that perfectly resonates with my personality and is true to its commitment in the market.”

The Apé NXT+ provides the highest in class fuel efficiency, higher comfort, and more space with minimal maintenance costs. Apé NXT+ comes with contemporary design elements which makes it the most stylish product on offer. It sports a 3-valve engine, which gives high power and pick up along with smooth drivable experience.

In addition to its unmatched mileage, it also comes equipped with the Segment First Tubeless Tyres, an attractive front fascia with bezel for headlamps, beige colored dashboard and dual tone seats and a newly designed canopy with transparent windows for enhanced visibility and looks. It also has stylish decals on the sides to add a dash of glamour to the product.

The Apé NXT+ provides Best in class space with the capability to perform on any road conditions. The Apé NXT+ is the product of next generation for urban Indian last mile mobility solution and offers substantial acquisition cost benefits along with best in market cost of ownership.

Piaggio is the only fuel agonistic three-wheeler brand in India with a product portfolio in Petrol, Diesel, CNG, LPG and Electric for both cargo and passenger segment.

The Apé NXT+ comes at an attractive introductory Ex-showroom pricing of Rs. 2,50,187 onwards for the CNG variant and is available at all Piaggio Authorized dealerships across India.