Piaggio Vehicles inaugurates Rajasthan’s first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle (EV) Experience Center in Jaipur

Jaipur: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles inaugurated Rajasthan’s first EV experience centre, Modi E-Mart Auto India in Jaipur.

The Experience Center was inaugurated by Mr. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Transport Minister of the Rajasthan Govt. Present on the occasion were Mr. Vineet Joshi , Zonal head – North, Piaggio Vehicles , Mr Neeraj Knanna RM & Mr. Sanjay Modi, Dealer Principal, Modi e-mart Auto India. This is the company’s first of its kind EV experience centre in Rajasthan.

These experience centres will allow customers to access Piaggio’s entire range of electric vehicles. Piaggio had recently launched their FX range (fixed battery) of electric vehicles in both the cargo and passenger segments. These new products will be available at Jaipur.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Transport Minister of Rajasthan Govt. said, “It gives me immense pleasure to be here today to inaugurate Rajasthan’s first of its kind EV Experience centre of Piaggio vehicles pvt. Ltd. With the scrappage policy coming into effect it is important for providing customers with electric vehicle options for them to make the shift. The state government of Rajasthan is committed to support the electric mobility ecosystem & working on various policy level initiatives to make the transition to EVs”.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are happy to open our first EV Experience Center in Rajasthan at Jaipur. At Piaggio, our core philosophy is to provide path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment and we are committed to provide best in class offerings to our customers. Jaipur being a tourist destination, intra city transportation is one of the important sources of income for a lot of locals and our new range of electric vehicles will definitely help in increase the earnability due to its low cost of operation & superior range. The Ape’ Electric FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment , be a pleasing mode to transportation for the tourism sector and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, India goes Electric.”

Mr. Malind Kapur, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Product Marketing, Channel & Business Development, Piaggio Vehicles said, “Our goal is to continue to bring the best in class products to our consumers, which are not only the best in technology, but also the most suited to higher earnings. I feel that our range of electric vehicles will generate self-employment and help the citizens of Jaipur to become atmanirbhar. We have also introduced the first of its kind Piaggio 3 Year Super warranty & 3 Year Free maintenance Program for making the Ape’ Electric FX offering complete peace of mind to our customers. With this Experience center , we aim to enhance our presence in Rajasthan starting with Jaipur and are committed to promote eco-friendly mobility solutions.”