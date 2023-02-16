Piaggio Vehicles pioneers 3-Wheeler electric mobility in Philippines through India-made Apé Electrik

Pune, February 2023: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % Indian subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles as well as pioneers in 3-wheeler electric mobility announced the entry of their Apé Electrik vehicles in the Philippines. The electric 3-wheeler vehicles will be manufactured in PVPL’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra and exported to the Philippines. The company will be deploying the Apé E-City and Apé E-xtra vehicles equipped with SUN Mobility’s advanced battery-swapping technology.

The Apé Electrik vehicles will be Philippines’ first electric 3 wheelers, revolutionising the last-mile mobility and the small commercial vehicle industry. The electric 3 wheelers will be available in the Philippines through PHILIPPINERIMEX INC. a subsidiary of Rusco Motors Inc.

Speaking about the milestone, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “In 2019, we introduced to India the first 3W EV in the market and now in 2023 we are happy to be the first movers in this segment in the Philippines. For Piaggio Vehicles, entry into the Philippines is a stepping- stone towards accelerating the adoption of EVs across the world and towards a sustainable planet. We see huge export potential to the market and also aim to meaningfully contribute to their EV ambitions.” Mr. Ajay Goel, Co-Founder and Executive Director, SUN Mobility, said, “SUN Mobility is the leader in battery swapping for 2 & 3 wheelers in India and has deployed ~300 Swap Points™ in 18 cities across the country, powering over 68 million kms and 3.7 million swaps so far. We are glad to further strengthen our association with Piaggio as we extend our partnership to Philippines. We share the vision of smart, affordable, urban electric mobility and are keen to jointly deploy our solution first in Philippines and rest of S.E. Asia.”

Piaggio Vehicles pioneered the 3-Wheeler commercial EV industry in India and is now the first auto company to provide EV solutions in 3Ws in the Philippines. Piaggio India, with partner SUN Mobility, aims to spread sustainable electric transportation in the Philippines aided by a battery swapping technology. This technology is aimed at quicker adoption and shorter turnaround times as vehicle and logistics operators will spend less time charging the vehicles and deploying more of their fleet on the road.