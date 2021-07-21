We appreciate the EV policy of the Government of Rajasthan. The policy focuses on enhancing EV adoption in the last-mile transportation segment and two wheelers.
The new policy would help create the demand for Electric vehicles as it will lower the acquisition cost which will make EV’s more affordable for the customers and will aid in a shift towards Electric vehicles.
We would urge the government support for the development of charging infrastructure as well to further promote EV penetration in the State.”
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Rajasthan EV Policy Quote, 2021
