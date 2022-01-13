Pickrr appoints Sandeep Dinodiya as their Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering

New Delhi. 13 January 2022: Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics start-up, has announced the appointment of Sandeep Dinodiya as the Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering. In this role, Sandeep will spearhead the whole engineering spectrum by driving various software development strategies, tech initiatives, projects, etc.

The seasoned professional holds more than 11 years of rich experience in the industry and carries in-depth knowledge and expertise in E-commerce, technology, and product. He is well-versed in other areas like CRM, Fraud Management Systems, Data Science, and Big Data for both B2B & B2C, which perfectly complement the business requirement of Pickrr.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Gaurav Mangla – Co-Founder and CEO – Pickrr, said, “We are immensely thrilled to onboard a valuable asset like Sandeep, who has a proven record of success in the tech domain. Pickrr is on its next phase of growth, and we believe Sandeep’s rich experience, achievements, and remarkable skills in the required genre will support us in achieving new heights.”

Speaking on the appointment, Sandeep Dinodiya, Senior Vice President & Head of Engineering, Pickrr, said, “ It’s a privilege to join Pickrr, and I look forward to working very closely with the leadership team. The brand has the most dynamic team and talented leaders in our industry. I aim and aim to nurture the company’s growth-oriented work culture and the quest for unlocking the next stage of growth by constantly developing and delivering innovative solutions to provide the best experience to our users.”

Having three patents in his name, Sandeep has worked with conglomerates like Wipro, Lenskart, Cisco, Sonus Networks, and Oyo. He has steered the entire wheel of Engineering and successfully led teams across India (Gurgaon, Bangalore, Hyderabad), US (Seattle), Netherlands (Amsterdam) & Japan (Tokyo) for the brands.