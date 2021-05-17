Pickrr gears up to fast-track eCommerce operations in India with its smart warehousing solution Pickrr Plus

National: After revolutionising the way e-commerce sellers and D2C brands are shipping their products in India, India’s largest logistics & shipping software for e-commerce businesses Pickrr is now all set to resolve the warehousing woes that will help them grow their businesses exponentially. The logistics firm is rolling out its intelligent warehousing/fulfillment solution, Pickrr Plus to help sellers offer a better customer experience at a lower overall logistics cost, without investing in a physical warehousing space or expensive WMS solutions.

Until now, Pickrr has been streamlining the logistics solutions for eCommerce brands with its proprietary courier selection algorithm ‘Calcula’, which selects the best courier platforms for each pin code of India. This enables the seller to access the best delivery time. Now, by combining it with Pickrr Plus’s intelligent and dynamic allocation of inventory, the company will be able to reduce their overall logistics costs by 10-30% and the average delivery turnaround time by almost 20%. The platform will be storing the sellers’ products across multiple warehouses based our Pickrr’s internal analysis of 100+ data points across India and ship it to the consumers from there.

Commenting on introducing this game-changing development in the Indian logistics sphere, Rhitiman Majumder – Co Founder and CEO – Pickrr said, “India’s eCommerce industry has been witnessing a huge surge during this pandemic and there is significant room for future growth, which mean the sellers would require effective warehousing that helps in swifter movement of products within the system, which is essential for an enhanced customer experience. However, not every eCommerce business can invest in a proper warehouse space or expensive Warehouse management systems. Pickrr plus has been developed as a smart warehousing solution platform keeping all the pain points in mind. Our smart replenishment backed by data can help reduce the stock-outs and unutilised inventory at warehouses, resulting in increased revenue and declining inventory costs for the sellers. By leveraging Pickrr Plus combined withPickrr Smart Courier selection, the country’s eCommerce sellers and D2C brands will be able to successfully amplify their customer experience just like an eCommerce giant.”

Targeting both businesses selling in large volumes as well as those selling in smaller volumes, Pickrr Plus offers its warehouse/fulfillment services in a Pay-per-use model to help them reduce their fixed logistics/warehousing costs. This allows them to pay only when they ship.

Pickrr is an all-in-one solution for e-commerce businesses to manage their supply chains. The company works with the leading courier partners in the country, including Blue Dart, FedEx and more, to offer the best service to its customers.