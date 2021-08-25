Picol Inks STrategic ALliance With Candera

Chennai: Pricol Limited, one of India’s leading automotive component and precision-engineered product manufacturers, today announced a strategic partnership with Candera, a leading Human-Machine Interface (HMI) tool provider and development partner for worldwide automotive and industrial customers. This strategic technology partnership with Candera will enable Pricol to get access to global HMI solutions for their range of Next-Generation Connected Driver Information System (DIS) products serving across all vehicle segments.

The Partnership between Pricol and Candera will empower both the companies to respond to automotive product design opportunities in India and the global markets with collaborative concurrent HMI engineering, shorter lead time, cost-effective solutions, and having a single HMI tool to support Next Generation Display Systems developed on various platforms like Bluebell, IRIS, Genesis II etc.

Commenting on the alliance, Mr. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, Pricol Limited said, “Pricol holds over 4 decades of expertise in DIS development as well as supplying across vehicle segments like 2W/ 4W/ ORV/ 3W. Our DIS products have immensely seen advancements through their visually impactful Graphics (2D/2.5D/3D) content, high demand in customer convenience and ease of understanding information. Pricol had been looking for a suitable partner to design and develop HMI solutions collaboratively. Candera brings in CGI Studio and an HMI solution tool that supports in designing 2D / 2.5D / 3D graphics and assists the HMI designer with WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get), thus easing the graphics design tasks. We are delighted to be partnering with Candera to enhance our capability to deliver Next-Generation Connected High-End Thin Film Transistor (TFT) based Digital Information Archiving System (DIAS) (single and multi-display) that meet our customers’ ever-evolving technological needs.”

“We have been working with Pricol successfully during the past 18+ months to support building POCs for better graphics. This MoU now takes our alliance to the next level and we’re looking forward to supporting our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their business by creating powerful HMI solutions together with Pricol’s high-end technology DIAS,” says Mr. Reinhard Füricht, CEO, Candera.

The partnership is in line with Pricol’s continuous endeavor in adopting the next generation Emerging Technologies and Systems and Software process, such as high-speed Multi-Core Processor, Larger Displays, CGI Studio, ASPICE, AUTOSAR, ISO26262, Operating System (OS) based and Providing Connected Solutions like Over the Air (OTA), Vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance etc.