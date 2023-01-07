Pieces you cannot miss from DaMENSCH’s Constant Closet Sale

DaMENSCH offers a wide range of products including men’s innerwear, popcorn, fluid, casual, statement, and polo t-shirts, casual shorts, chino shorts, basic, lounge shorts, and pyjamas. The company asserts that each piece that comes out on its platform is expertly crafted and responsibly made with high-quality, sustainably sourced materials to create everyday luxury. DaMENSCH’s design lab is constantly putting in efforts to improve each product over and over again.

Breaking the sale schedules for a special sale – The Conscious Closet sale, DaMENSCH is stepping up to make sure we all choose conscious fashion this new year. Products ranging from innerwear to the statement DaMENSCH tees and sweatshirts are available at loot-like sale prices. Get an amazing discount on conscious products across the website. With superior quality, ultimate product range and never seen before prices, you cannot afford to miss this sale!

Only because you cannot get every piece from the sale, here are the products you CAN NOT afford to miss from DaMENSCH’s Conscious Closet Sale:

Hoodies

DaMENSCH Constant Hoodies feature interlock knit sturdy fabric that is durability tested. Not only does it stay the same wash after wash, it’s also designed to be versatile season after season. The super-soft hand feel is combined with a little extra sheen, it’s even soft on your eyes. The hoodies are available in a variety of colours created by High-IQ®, a programme that enables better colour retention and reduced carbon footprint. The colours won’t fade with time. With an extra stretchy cotton blend, the fabric is crafted to fall over your body smoothly, while providing better stretch and recovery.

Sweatshirts

DaMENSCH’s Constant Sweatshirts feature interlock knit and sturdy fabric. Its durability and versatility make it a staple in your wardrobe. The hand feel achieved in these Sweatshirts are unbelievably soft. The specialised knit provides added softness while it’s finished with an extra little sheen. Made to handle temperate climate conditions from 10 – 25 degree celsius, Constant Sweatshirts are the midweight fabric that keeps you comfortably warm. It scores high on the style front as well, especially the waffle-textured ones.

Fluid tees

DaMENSCH Fluid Tees feature a body adaptive fabric, blended to create a gliding motion on your skin. It’s ridiculously body-flattering with a seamless fit. The superior fabric blend allows for a higher stretch meaning ease of movement for you. It’s extremely soft, and smooth in styles that are freeing and effortless These solid T-Shirts for men feature long-lasting colours created by High-IQ®, As aforementioned, the programme that enables better colour retention and reduced carbon footprint.

Popcorn tees

DaMENSCH popcorn tees are the ultimate regal classic look crafted through a premium popcorn design structure on the fabric. Completed with a Herringbone neck to add that refined minimal aesthetic. Popcorn T-Shirts are made with High-IQ® dyes, more sustainable and provide stronger,r darker and brighter fade-proof colours. The superior fabric blend uses sustainably sourced cotton. This is great for you as well as our planet.

Pajama Pants

Made from superior cotton and blended with poplin and the highest grade of elastane, the 2-way stretch DaMENSCH pyjamas are an upgrade from your regular pyjamas that disallow freedom of movement. A mock buttoned hidden fly is a mood changer. It gets you up from bed and ready for the day like no other style. You say it’s gone time. The Hollywood Elasticated waistband is where comfort starts from. Providing a snug, soft hug in a cool, sleek style. With the drawcord, knots have the flexibility to be ready for any activity. Elastane in the fabric ensures that your trunk can stretch and flex as much as you want, and whenever you want.

Innerwear:

DaMENSCH ensures that your innerwear doesn’t go messy, sweaty and bad odour, thanks to the inner mesh gusset panel that doesn’t stick to your body. The unique composition of DaMENSCH underwear fabric wicks your sweat 2X more than regular cotton so you can keep fresh all-day-all-night. With a proprietary fabric made from Supima and Modal, your underwear gets extra sturdy and extra soft.