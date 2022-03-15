Pink Box opens its fourth outlet in Delhi

15 March 2022, New Delhi: With the mission to serve with love, Delhi’s top bakery chain, Pink Box, has today announced its expansion and the opening of its first dining outlet in the city. This is the brand’s fourth outlet in town. Launched in 2013, Pink Box has been amongst the most well-known bakery chains in the city and has been synonymous with specialty cakes and desserts. The brand intends to spread all across Delhi NCR, other parts of India and eventually overseas.

The new outlet is located in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj and will offer an extensive menu to swoon every dessert lover off their feet. The décor and the vibe of the store is contemporary, colorful, fun, vibrant and quirky. The new Pink Box dine-in has been designed to add peace, comfort and colors to everyone looking to break free from a monotonous and mundane life. Customers can either bring a date or spend time alone with themselves, they now have a place to sit, relish a dessert, sip a hot cup of coffee and chill in the cubbyhole café.

With this all outlet, Pink Box promises its customers a premium and unforgettable delicious dessert experience.

“We are elevated to bring an all new Pink Box experience to every dessert lover. Our expansion is a step towards satiating the increasing demand for a premium yet comforting dessert experience in a city that loves to eat. In the last few years, we have received an overwhelming amount of love from our customers through pickups and delivery, and with our new outlet, we are excited to cater to a wider audience that likes to enjoy their desserts and coffee in a soul soothing environment full of colors and peace. We hope to continue serving with love and foster a community that enjoys conversations and creations over a delicious dessert and a great cup of coffee”, said Aman Chauhan, Managing Director, Pink Box India.

Pink Box currently boasts of four outlets- throughout Delhi-NCR. Offering an extensive menu of cakes, pastries, brownies, cheesecakes and various other sweet delicacies that are completely eggless and cruelty free, the brand has been well received and loved by every dessert lover in town. At present, the outlets are located in Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, Gurgaon and Vasant Kunj.