Pink Tech Design Appoints Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan as Head of AI and Data Sciences

Pink Tech Design today announced the appointment of Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan as head of Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences. He will join the board that has industry experts like Dr. Kanav Kahol, a former professor at Arizona State University and Mayo Clinic USA, Dr. Priyamvada Tripathi, CEO, Pink Tech Design, making it a powerful, diverse, and truly global combination. Pink Tech Design Pvt Ltd is working towards bringing AI and Data Sciences into medical practice in India. They are not only committed to using existing tools but innovating and inventing for India.

As the head of AI and Data Sciences, Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan comes with hands-on experience of more than 13 years, working with some of the most renowned organizations in India and the world. He will play an integral role in developing and strengthening our AI application development team.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Kanav Kahol, said, “All these years, we have dedicatedly invested in distinctive capabilities in acquisitions. Today I am delighted to welcome an industry stalwart in Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan to lead AI & Data Sciences, which will further help us strengthen our capabilities. His industry knowledge coupled with AI expertise will help us drive the next phase of sustainable growth while remaining true to our core mission.

Sharing his thoughts, Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan, said, “It’s my pleasure to join with an innovation-focused company, fostering development and usage of advanced technologies like AI for the betterment of humanity….”

Dr. Sundaramurthy Pandurangan is a mathematician by training who earned his Ph.D. from the

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee ( I I T Roorkee). Prior to his current position, he has served as a professor at Alliance University, made a unique contribution to teaching data science (machine learning algorithms), management science (operations research), and biological science (human anatomy and physiology for engineers) in the same semester.

He had his first round of corporate experience with PointCross.com Pvt. Ltd., a software product development company. Served as a molecular biomarker data specialist, contributed to the design and development of a software product Xbiom Insights, which was the first (2018) of its kind for the clinical research industry.