Pinkishe Foundation extends support to low-income group families who lost breadwinner due to COVID-19

Pinkishe Foundation, a prominent NGO working towards Menstrual Hygiene Management, free Sanitary Pads Distribution and other areas of Women Empowerment, has started accepting applications under the ‘COVID-19 Response Fund 2.0’ in association with GiveIndia, India’s most trusted online donation platform. The foundation informed that the fund would provide financial assistance to low-income group families who lost the sole bread earning member due to COVID-19.

Families in urban or rural areas in and around Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad and Hapur with a monthly income of Rs 10,000-20,000 are the initial target group. Families must show that their breadwinner died due to COVID-19, and the foundation will move the funds to the beneficiary’s bank account after verifying the documents.

The foundation does not limit itself to any specific region in India. “We’re rising to support needy families from all over the country,” says Shalini Gupta, National General Secretary. “We will need to do some basic verification to ensure the genuineness of applications and prioritization so that the benefit reaches most needy families. We have 1.6 lakh women linked to us across India, and the foundation has asked all of them to recognize families so that support can reach them as soon as possible,” says Rajrani Sharma, Branch Secretary

The foundation hopes to support 800-1000 families; however, there is no set amount for families because it will vary depending on the need assessed by the team. The aim is for the families to be able to support themselves for a few months. “We know that nothing can replace their tragic loss, but we hope that the money will help these families get over their immediate financial challenge and provide them with a time cushion to create alternate work and earning options”, says Ruchi Jain, National Leader of Pinkishe Foundation.

In rural areas, the sum would be enough to cover a family’s expenses for three months. In urban areas, it would be enough for two months,” says Monika Pal, one of the volunteer leaders working with Pinkishe Foundation.

The foundation is reaching out to the families through social media and women volunteers. “Anyone can contact us by filling out the form provided by volunteers and posted on social media. Processing and verification can take two to four weeks due to current logistical challenges. However, we will do whatever we can to get the money to the affected family as soon as possible. We want to be there for them in their darkest hour,” says Eeshu Awasthi, volunteer leader.