Pinkvilla and Mad Influence Announce India’s First and Biggest Experiential Festival ‘creators United’ for the Country’s Most Loved Content Creators

2nd December 2022, India: India’s leading digital entertainment & lifestyle platform Pinkvilla and one of the country’s largest influencer agencies Mad Influence announce the launch of their new joint entity ‘Creators United’, the first-of-its-kind creators’ confluence in India. The maiden edition of the event, to be held in Goa in January 2023, is slated to be a two-day exclusive congregation that brings the country’s best content creators, influencers, brands, publishers, and social media platforms under one roof.

The context for the event announcement was set with an interesting teaser campaign. Catch a glimpse of all the excitement here – https://www.instagram.com/reel/CktAht9ATbc/?igshid=NDc0ODY0MjQ%3D

The property aims to positively influence those who influence billions and celebrates content in all its forms, with the theme “It starts with you”. With extremely unique experiential events giving creators access to exclusive activities over 2 days, it will enable the most compelling live experiences for creators, such as networking sundowners, special content zones, music, wellness and mindfulness activities, brand collaboration initiatives, and much more. It will also honor the conversation leaders of today through an awards ceremony, recognizing the many diverse and influential voices in India.

Curated to present experiences of a lifetime, the property is built on the mutual passion shared by Pinkvilla and Mad Influence to pioneer the most happening conversations in the digital space, which has made them instrumental forces in shaping the future of Indian digital content today.

The joint venture is built on a long term-vision to define how content creators can engage audiences in a meaningful and growth-oriented way in the new digital era. Beginning with the flagship event, the two

content giants aim to amass their enormous collective reach of 5 billion+ through influencer-led branded content, to drive meaningful change and lead important conversations shaping the future.

Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla stated, “At Pinkvilla and Mad Influence, we share a mutual passion for pioneering the most compelling content experiences and creators have played a key role in this journey. With the continual goal to evolve and elevate the bar for far-reaching content, through Creators United we aim to curate experiences that will define how we engage audiences and consumer media in the future, and transform influencer-brand narratives in the most positive ways!”

Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Influencers are the greatest content resources in an ever- digitized world, with the potential to positively impact billions of lives, and drive great growth for brands. At Pinkvilla, we are continually driven by not just quantitative but qualitative growth. Through this unique event empowering the conversation leaders of today, we aim to foster and aid in the growth of a new generation of role models who are transforming and defining not just today’s culture but also tomorrow’s.”

Gautam Madhavan, CEO & Founder of Mad Influence stated “Mad Influence and Pinkvilla share the same vision of building the largest community of influencers globally with Creators United. Content needs to be celebrated and not just created and that is what we are building for the future. Through this highly-curated experience for the digital changemakers of the world, we aim to amplify the biggest and brightest voices in the world, and enable them with a platform that provides a 360-degree value driven-event experience.”

Director Of Creators United added “Successful events are the ones that add immense value to the lives of the attendees, while also curating an experience of a lifetime, through exciting and creative offerings. This is precisely our aim, as we bring together some of the biggest influencers, content creators, and brands on a scale never seen before, through Creators United. With this one-of-a-kind celebration, that merges the most avant-garde activities and wide-ranging transformative content experiences, we aim to push the boundaries, not just for the emerging creators’ economy, but also for the future of the events space in India.”