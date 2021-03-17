Pinky’s Iron Doors’ Modern Air Collection Helps Homeowners Find Their Favorite Steel Windows and Doors

The door design and manufacturing company stocks modern doors that complement a wide range of residential design preferences.

Vernon, CA : While 2020 was a slow year for home remodeling and house flipping, 2021 has rapidly picked up the pace. Within the past few months, homeowners have started to redesign, remodel, and renovate their homes – both on smaller and larger scales.

From replacing a few fixtures and furnishings to taking a complete 180-degree-turn, residents have gradually eased back into tending to their homes.

As they kick-start unfinished projects, Pinky’s Iron Doors has become the go-to for interior and exterior doors. The company’s Air Collection comprises high-quality steel doors and windows that are designed with diverse design requirements in mind.

According to a representative of the company, “Our door designers and artisans work assiduously to create modern steel doors and windows. We’re committed to expanding our collection to ensure our customers can find styles, colors, glass materials, textures, and sizes that are right up their alley.

“Our Air Collection was specifically created with people’s varying design penchants in mind. Whether your home is bathed in modern design, bohemian décor, minimalist hues, transitional patterns, or rustic elements, you’ll find doors and windows that perfectly complement your taste.”

Pinky’s Iron Doors’ Air Collection comprises single steel doors, double steel doors, barn doors, patio doors, Dutch doors, and a wide range of other variations. The collection also features modern transoms with flat tops and full arches. Designed with functionality, accessibility, security, and aesthetic appeal in mind, the collection is well-suited for all types of homes, including single-family homes, multi-family homes, condos, apartments, and mansions.

“Today, contemporary and minimalist homes are dominating the design industry. As the demand for sleek, modern, uncomplicated, and timeless furnishings and fixtures increases, people are increasingly striving for simple and balanced spaces.

“While our Air Collection is suitable for all design and décor tastes, it’s specifically recommended for modern and minimalist design aficionados. The designs are chic, elegant, and effortless. It’s impossible not to find something that beautifully fits into your dream home,” they continued.

The doors and windows are carefully designed and engineered to increase aesthetic appeal, invite natural light into interior spaces, and make a statement. For an added touch of sophistication and elegance, homeowners can accessorize their steel doors with transoms and sidelights. Customers are also requested to browse through the company’s color samples and glass samples to visualize the perfect fit for their new doors and windows.