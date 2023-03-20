Pinnacle Group Announces Gudi Padwa offers on Residential and Commercial Projects

20 March 2023, Pune: Auspicious days like “Gudi Padwa” ignite the sparks of the buying tradition among families. Traditionally, home-buying will be on the cards for many prospective home seekers. On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Pinnacle Group, one of the most respected real estate players in Pune, is pleased to announce enticing Gudi Padwa offers on their residential and commercial projects.
The offers are for the Group’s two largest residential construction developments, Pinnacle 9 Sadashiv in Sadashiv Peth and Pinnacle Neelanchal near Sus in Pune. Customers who book a flat in either of these projects will receive a gold coin on spot booking, while those who book a commercial shop at 9 Sadashiv Peth will enjoy free stamp duty and registration.
Seize the chance to boost your investment plans with our exclusive Gudi Padwa offer. This offer is valid till Gudi Padwa. Rohan Pawar, CEO of Pinnacle Group says, “We are excited to celebrate the festival of Gudi Padwa, an auspicious day for us here in Maharashtra, with our esteemed customers by offering them these deals. This is our way of expressing our gratitude and appreciation towards their continued trust and support”.
“We believe that everyone should have access to quality homes and commercial spaces. Our Gudi Padwa offers are a small way of making that happen” he further added.