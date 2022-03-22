Pinnacle Industries forays into EV components business

Hyderabad/New Delhi, March 22, 2022: In a big push towards making electric vehicles more viable in India, Pinnacle Industries, India’s leading manufacturer of automotive interiors, seating systems & speciality vehicles, has introduced a range of precision electric vehicle components for 2 & 3-wheelers. With unique expertise in the design, development, assembly, and manufacturing facilities in Pithampur and Pune for components for electric mobility applications, Pinnacle Industries aims to become an exclusive destination for end-to-end electric vehicle component requirements and solutions.

As an industry-leading automotive component and special application vehicles manufacturer with a global reputation, Pinnacle Industries with its unique capabilities shall produce and market precision electric vehicle components including, sheet metal and tubular pipe components, body parts, seat, and battery packs for 2W/3W, certified by ISO/TS 16949, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001, for major brands worldwide.

Leveraging its expertise and capability in producing automotive interiors & seating systems for commercial vehicles, and with supply to almost all leading commercial vehicle brands manufacturing in India, Pinnacle Industries now also aims to lead the design, development, and supply of EV components globally. Pinnacle’s expertise in both design and manufacturing allows it to optimize modular solutions from a technical, commercial and production aspect, reducing the risk of multi-iteration design and enabling shortened development times.

Speaking on the latest development, Mr. Bharat Pritmani, Head of Sales & Business Development, Pinnacle Industries Limited, highlighted, “The EV ecosystem is building up fast with many 2W and 3W manufacturers coming up in different parts of the country besides major OEM’s making huge expansions in this segment. India is the largest 2W and 3W market globally and we foresee significant growth of EV penetration in this sector. We are also grateful for the Government of India’s encouragement towards local manufacturing of components and battery assemblies, that will help the growth of the ecosystem. We are also completely in line with India’s goal to achieve 80% of EV adoption in two and three-wheelers by the year 2030, and we believe given our design, manufacturing, engineering & supply chain capabilities, we are positioned well to make it a success.”

Pinnacle Industries has 5 well equipped, strategically located, state of the art manufacturing plants and an industry-leading battery pack assembly set-up. The company’s capabilities range from design, reverse engineering, tool design and development, production and ramp-up. Pinnacle Industries is poised to be a valuable destination for outsourced component manufacturing and battery assembly for electric vehicles while leveraging its engineering, design, technology, manufacturing, and robust supply chain.

Pinnacle Industries has recently also launched EKA, an automotive & technology company, to bring sustainable, profitable & efficient electric commercial vehicles & solutions to accelerate the mass adaptation of EVs. EKA is a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries and is also one of the approved applicants of the Government of India’s Auto PLI scheme.