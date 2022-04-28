Pinnacle Industries introduces a new range of advanced Railway Seating Systems – Targets to offer Safer, Comfortable and World Class Aesthetic Seats

Hyderabad/Indore, April 28, 2022: Pinnacle Industries, India’s leading manufacturer of automotive interiors, seating systems & EV components & speciality vehicles, has announced its foray into railway seating systems. With their unrivalled knowledge and expertise in the commercial automotive seating, interiors, and components industry, Pinnacle’s railway seating division specializes in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of fully certified rail seating which shall be meeting the European standards when it comes to Safety and Comfort.

Pinnacle’s new range of railway seating systems is crafted using advanced materials, and technology, with highly functional designs. The company is introducing advanced technologies in railway seating for the demand of world class safe, aesthetic, durable, as well as excellent comfort seats which are based on ergonomic principles. Combining quality, comfort and safety, the product range boasts innovative aesthetic design, loaded with multiple features for new age.

Speaking on the latest addition to the company’s extensive portfolio, Mr. Arihant Mehta, Director, Pinnacle Industries Limited, said, “Demand for safer, comfortable, and aesthetic seats can be the way to go for India Railways particularly with new age high comparatively speed trains. This is in line to what we look to offer with each product that we deliver to market. We are very excited to introduce our latest range of railway seating systems that provide highest level of safety, comfort and style with modern aesthetics and features. It is a strong validation of our commitment to develop and deliver products that will enable high safety for passengers along with a comfortable journey and pleasing aesthetics. We are bullish on designing, developing, and delivering innovative, cost-effective, safer & durable world-class products for the railway segment, and to other markets and sectors going forward. Given the potential of the railway industry in India, and globally, we foresee huge growth opportunities for Pinnacle Industries.”

To kick off, Pinnacle Industries is targeting the high-speed trains which are planned by the Indian Railways. Pinnacle shall be addressing the need with solid structure seats meeting European norms, especially on fire retardancy and comfort. The initial seat range shall address the seats for long-distance high-speed trains, from Luxury / executive class coach seats to the common AC coach seat with a two-seater, three-seater, and single-seater options. Unique 180-degree rotation seats, USB charging, tablet/mobile holder, anti-skid park tray etc. shall be a few unique offerings apart from comfort, safety, and durability. These seats shall also be aesthetically appealing ones with a world-class “look and feel”.

With industry-leading expertise in the design, development, and assembly of automotive seats, components, and manufacturing facilities in Pithampur and Pune, Pinnacle Industries aims to become an exclusive destination for end-to-end railway seating systems. Leveraging its capabilities in back-end & forward integration, the company plans to optimize modular solutions from a technical, commercial and production aspect, reducing the risk of multi-iteration design and enabling shortened development times.

Pinnacle Industries has been leading the commercial vehicles seating & interiors market for two decades, focusing on buses, trucks, vans, etc. With their foray into the railway segment, the company is poised to become the largest manufacturer of seating & interiors for the commercial vehicles segment in India.

India has the fourth-largest railway system in the world, following the US, Russia, and China. With increasing participation from private players, domestic and foreign, due to favourable policy measures, the railway sector is expected to grow rapidly over the medium to long term. The Government of India’s focus on infrastructure is a major factor that will accelerate the growth of railways, with railways infrastructure investments projected at Rs 50 lakh crore (US$ 715.41 billion) by 2030.

Pinnacle Industries has 5 well equipped, strategically located, state of the art manufacturing plants. The company’s capabilities range from design, reverse engineering, tool design and development, production and ramp-up. Pinnacle Industries is poised to be a valuable destination for outsourced component manufacturing while leveraging its engineering, design, technology, manufacturing, and robust supply chain.

About Pinnacle Industries:

Incorporated in 1996, Pinnacle Industries Ltd. is India’s leading automotive seating, interiors, & special application vehicles company. Pinnacle Industries has continuously expanded its product range through investing in its employees, clientele, and technology partners, with the group today employing over 3000 people in India, Spain & USA. The company recently also forayed into manufacturing precision EV components and battery assembly for 2W & 3W.