Pioneering in robotics & coding education segment, SP Robotic Works records 600% growth on its platform during nationwide lockdown

In the wake of the nationwide lockdown, India’s leading edutainment company, SP Robotic Works has witnessed a sharp growth of 600% on its platform. The company also registered 1.5 lakh new school students since the lockdown started in March. With this, the total number of users reach 2.5 lakh so far including 75% male and 25% female.

Since its establishment in 2012, SP Robotic Works has emerged among the fastest growing platform for its future-based learning activity in the robotics and coding education segment. The edutainment company provides 10 experiential learning courses to students of ages 7 to 17 in fun technologies like Robotics, Drones, Android App building, IoT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and STEM-related fields.

The teaching is conducted through two channels, online and Centre-based. Online teaching is done by leveraging AI-powered platform where concepts are taught using animation videos and real-world examples. In addition to its online presence in three countries, SP Robotic Works also has 83 dedicated centres of learning or the Maker Labs, spread across 30 cities, making it India’s largest network of Maker Labs. These labs are equipped with an AI-powered smart class system which ensures the facilitation of quality learning to every student, aligned with an individual’s learning sensibilities and preferences.

Further, the online learning platform also ensures the delivery of 1:1 personalized guidance from a faculty of tech experts to help students clear their doubts and queries.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Aarthi, Chief Community Officer at SP Robotic Works said, “We would like to revolutionize the way STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education is looked at in the country. We are looking at infusing these courses with emerging technologies such as robotics, Internet of things, artificial intelligence and make it more fun & engaging. At SP Robotic Works, we blend theory and practical learning techniques, along with a focus on off-screen learning through interactive kits and labs. The aim is to ignite curiosity amongst children so that they can learn these subjects with ease and get a good exposure at the right age.”

Last month, IAN-backed company, SP Robotic Works, also bagged TiE50 Winner Award at TiEcon Silicon Valley 2020 for offering innovative courses in the STEM education segment and fun learning solutions to the students.