Piramal Enterprises Appoints Anjali Bansal as Independent Director on its Board

Piramal Enterprises Limited (‘PEL’, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302, 912460) today announced the appointment of Anjali Bansal, Founder and Chairperson, Avaana Group as Independent Director to its Board with effect from November 19, 2020. Along with the recent two appointments of Independent Directors – Kunal Bahl, CEO & Co-Founder, Snapdeal, and Suhail Nathani, Managing Partner, Economic Law Practice, Anjali Bansal’s appointment to the PEL Board is aligned to the Company’s succession planning of the Independent Directors on its Board.

The appointment of these Independent Directors are reflective of diversity, deep sectoral expertise and rich experience to ensure continued robust discourse in PEL’s Boardroom. PEL has a unique business model run by a seasoned leadership team and under the purview of a quality Board that has always stood for highest standards of ethics and governance. Aligned with the evolving business model of the Company, as well as newer areas within the businesses that the Company is venturing into, PEL remains committed to its continued focus on corporate values, governance, quality and compliance, and to create long-term value for all its stakeholders.

Anjali Bansal is the Founder and Chairperson of Avaana Group which invests in and provides scaling up support to technology and innovation companies to deliver impact at scale. A former Non-Executive Chairperson of Dena Bank, Anjali was earlier a Global Partner and Managing Director with TPG Growth Capital. Prior to TPG, she was Global Partner and India CEO with Spencer Stuart and co-led their Asia Boards practice. She started her career as a strategy consultant with McKinsey and Co. in New York. Anjali has a rich knowledge of new economy companies and has been supporting them to leverage opportunities ahead of them while overcoming the challenges in their path to success. She will bring this understanding to the PEL Board as it continues on its journey and a new phase of its growth.

Anjali serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director on several leading boards including Siemens Ltd, Tata Power, Voltas and Delhivery. She has invested in and mentored various successful start-ups including Delhivery, UrbanClap, Darwinbox, Nykaa, and Lenskart. She is a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization, Charter Member of TiE, and is associated with NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform, Digital Solutions, and Atal Innovation Mission.