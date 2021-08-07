Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q1 FY2022

Mumbai, India | August 6, 2021: Piramal Enterprises Limited (‘PEL’, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302) today announced its consolidated results for the First Quarter (Q1) FY2022 ended 30th June 2021.

Consolidated Financial Highlights § P&L Performance: – Q1 FY22 revenues of INR 2,909 Cr., broadly stable year over year – Q1 FY22 Net Profit at INR 534 Cr., increased 8% year over year § Balance Sheet: – Equity increased by 29% to INR 34,996 Cr. since March 2019 – 50% reduction in Net Debt by INR 27,677 Cr. since March 2019 – PEL Net Debt-to-Equity at 0.8x § DHFL Acquisition – Significant progress made in Q1 FY22: – Resolution Plan received approval from NCLT and Monitoring Committee appointed in June 2021 – Implementation of the Resolution Plan is in progress – To be completed within 90 days of NCLT approval, as per regulatory requirement

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. said, “Despite the impact of the second wave of Covid-19, we have delivered resilient performance during the quarter with Revenues at INR 2,909 Crores, Net Profit YoY growth by 8% to INR 534 Crores. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet, with net debt-to-equity ratio at 0.8x.

In Financial Services, our resolution plan for DHFL’s acquisition received NCLT-approval in June-2021. We are on track with the Monitoring Committee mandate for completion of this transaction within 90 days from NCLT approval. After successfully going through the recent consolidation phase, we are now transitioning from a wholesale-led to a well-diversified Financial Services business. The transition augmented by the DHFL acquisition will not only bring quantum growth in our loan book but also create a large India-wide platform that will enable us to deliver sustained growth and profitability in the years to come.

Our Pharma business continues to deliver robust performance during the quarter, with 31% YoY revenue growth, indicating the strength of our business model. In addition, post the capital raise from the Carlyle Group, we have accelerated on our two-pronged strategic growth trajectory though investments in both organic and inorganic initiatives.

While we remain cautiously optimistic for FY22, we see a strong runway for growth across both our businesses. Our immediate focus will be to effectively integrate DHFL with our Financial Services organization. Pursuant to which, we will be better positioned to announce our plan to create two separate listed entities in Financial Services and Pharma.”

Key Business Highlights Financial Services (FS) Pharma § Growth and Diversification of Financial Services business through DHFL transaction: – Retail AUM expected to grow ~5x through the DHFL acquisition – Expect to become one of the top-5 HFCs in India – Share of retail loans to increase to ~50% in the near term and to two-thirds in the medium-to-long term § Asset quality remained stable QoQ: – GNPAs (in absolute terms) remained broadly unchanged QoQ, with no major fresh slippages during the quarter § Maintaining adequate provisions to manage any contingencies: – Maintaining conservative provisions of INR 2,748 Crores, equivalent to 5.8% of total AUM as of Jun-2021 § QoQ decline in borrowing cost: – Average cost of borrowings declined from 10.9% in Q4 FY21 to 10.1% in Q1 FY22, which is expected to further decline to ~9.5% post the DHFL transaction § Maiden retail bond issue – a step towards further diversifying the borrowing mix: – PCHFL raised INR 805 Crores through public issuance of NCDs in July 2021, which saw healthy participation from Retail and HNI investors § Capital adequacy at 39% and net debt-to-equity at 1.6x as of Jun-2021: – Financial Services net debt-to-equity to increase to 2.5x post the DHFL transaction and to 3.5x in the near term § Revenue grew by 31% YoY to INR 1,362 Cr. for Q1 FY2022: – CDMO Revenues were up 17% YoY – Complex Hospital Generics Revenues were up 43% YoY – India Consumer Healthcare Revenues were up 73% YoY § Delivered EBITDA of INR 170 Cr. For Q1 FY22, up by 56% YoY – Better capacity utilization as the business is normalizing – Backward integration of raw materials § Invested recently raised capital in both organic and inorganic growth initiatives: – Completed acquisition of Hemmo Pharmaceuticals for INR 775 Cr. – Riverview facility expansion of US$ 35 Mn commenced – Aurora facility expansion of $22 Mn near completion § Other Highlights: – Large orders won in CDMO, including 2 orders worth >$10 Mn each – Strong demand for Sevoflurane and injectable pain products in key markets – Using e-commerce to pilot launches and analytics to improve sales at India Consumer Healthcare business. 4 new products launched in Q1

Business-wise Revenue Performance:

Business-wise Revenue Performance (INR Crores or as stated) Net Sales break-up Quarter I ended % Sales for

Q1 FY2022 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 % Change Financial Services 1,547 1,899 -19% 53% Pharma 1,362 1,038 31% 47% Pharma CDMO 719 614 17% 25% Complex Hospital Generics 462 324 43% 16% India Consumer Healthcare 181 104 73% 6% Total 2,909 2,937 -1% 100%

Note: Pharma revenue includes foreign exchange gains/losses

Consolidated P&L:

Consolidated Financial Performance (INR Crores or as stated) Particulars Quarter I ended 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 % Change Net Sales 2,909 2,937 -1% Non-operating other income 103 65 57% Total income 3,012 3,003 0% Other Operating Expenses 1,408 1,091 29% Impairment on financial assets -49 51 – OPBIDTA 1,653 1,861 -11% Interest Expenses 985 1,105 -11% Depreciation 149 135 11% Profit before tax & exceptional items 519 622 -17% Exceptional items (Expenses)/Income -15 – – Income tax – Current tax 135 161 -16% DTA reversal / other one-time tax adjustments – – – Profit / (Loss) after tax (before Prior Period items) 368 461 -20% Share of Associates1 165 35 373% Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax from continuing operations 534 496 8% Profit / (Loss) from Discontinued operations – – – Net Profit after Tax (after exceptional items) 534 496 8%

*Income under share of associates primarily includes our share of profits at Shriram Capital and profit under JV with Allergan, as per the accounting standards.

Note: Figures in previous periods might have been regrouped or restated, wherever necessary to make them comparable to current period.