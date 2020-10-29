Piramal Enterprises Limited Announces Consolidated Results for Q2 & H1 FY2021

Piramal Enterprises Limited (‘PEL’, NSE: PEL, BSE: 500302, 912460) today announced its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (Q2) and Half Year (H1) ended September 30, 2020.

Consolidated Financial Highlights § Balance Sheet: – Shareholders’ Equity increased by 28% to INR 34,739 Cr.* since Mar 19 – 39% reduction in Net Debt by nearly INR 22,000 Cr.* since Mar 2019 – Net Debt-to-Equity of below 1x times* at entity-level *Post Pharma deal closed in October 2020 § Inflows / Borrowings: – Total inflows of ~INR 42,800 Cr. since April 2019, through equity and borrowing transactions · Raised long-term borrowings of ~INR 11,500 Cr. during H1 FY2021 – Reduction in CPs to INR 2,100 Cr. as of Sep 2020 from INR 18,017 Cr. as of Sep 2018 § P&L: – Revenue for Q2 FY21 increased by 1% YoY to INR 3,302 Cr. – Net Profit for Q2 FY21 increased by 14% YoY to INR 628 Cr. – Net Profit for H1 FY21 grew by 12% YoY to INR 1,124 Cr.

Mr. Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Enterprises Ltd. said, “We have delivered a resilient performance with net profit of INR 1,124 Crore for H1 FY21, despite adverse global environment. Continuing to focus on strengthening our balance sheet, over the past year, we brought in INR 18,000 Cr of capital and reduced our net debt-to-equity ratio to below 1x.

In Financial Services, we saw early signs of recovery across the key sectors that we lend to. Progressing on the stated strategy of diversifying the loan book, we will be launching our multi-product retail lending platform in November 2020.

The Pharma Business recorded a healthy improvement in both revenue growth and profitability. It also completed the 20% growth investment by The Carlyle Group – which is an affirmation of the robustness of the business model and consistency in performance. Both businesses are now at an inflection point, where we see a good runway for strong performances in the mid to long-term.”

Key Business Highlights Financial Services Pharma § In line with our Strategy to diversify our book, launching the multi-product Retail Lending business in Nov-2020 § Early trends indicate better performance of developer clients than assumed under stressed scenario for creating provisions § Continue to increase granularity of our wholesale loan book. – Exposure to only one account at >15% of the net worth of Financial Services § Conservative provisions of INR 3,037 Cr. as of Sep 2020, equivalent to 237% of GNPAs and 5.9% of overall loan book § Capital Adequacy Ratio at 34% (vs. 22% as of March 2019) § Closed fund raising deal with The Carlyle Group – Deal values our Pharma business at an Enterprise Value of USD 2.7 – 3.1 Bn. – Received INR 3523.40 Cr. as proceed from Pharma Fund raise. § Revenue of INR 1,441 Cr. (+9% YoY) with EBITDA margins of 23% for Q2FY2021 – CDMO Revenue up 20% YoY – India Consumer Products up 25% YoY § Other Highlights – CDMO order book witnessing healthy growth – India Consumer Products business launched 15 products and 38 SKUs during the year – Complex Hospital Generics now seeing recovery – Cleared 4 regulatory inspections

Business-wise Revenue Performance (INR Crores or as stated) Net Sales break-up Quarter II ended Half year ended 30/9/20 30/9/19 % Change % Sales 30/9/20 30/9/19 % Change % Sales Financial Services 1,861 1,954 -5% 56% 3,760 3,968 -5% 60% Pharma 1,441 1,317 9% 44% 2,479 2,489 – 40% Pharma CDMO 866 724 20% 26% 1,480 1,373 8% 24% Complex Hospital Generics 438 477 -8% 13% 763 891 -14% 12% India Consumer Products 140 112 25% 4% 244 222 10% 4% Total 3,302 3,271 1% 6,239 6,457 -3%

Consolidated Financial Performance (INR Crores or as stated) Particulars Quarter II ended Half year Ended 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 % Change 30-Sep-20 30-Sep-19 % Change Net Sales 3,302 3,271 1% 6,239 6,457 -3% Non-operating other income 38 46 -18% 103 110 -7% Total income 3,339 3,316 1% 6,342 6,568 -3% Other Operating Expenses 1,278 1,188 8% 2,369 2,363 0% Expected Credit loss 24 -107 75 -152 OPBIDTA 2,038 2,236 -9% 3,898 4,357 -11% Interest Expenses 1,156 1,337 -14% 2,260 2,665 -15% Depreciation 139 128 9% 274 250 10% Profit / (Loss) before tax & exceptional items 742 770 -4% 1,364 1,441 -5% Exceptional items (Expenses)/Income 39 0 39 0 Income tax Current Tax and Deferred Tax 204 258 -21% 365 474 -23% DTA and MAT Credit written off 0 0 0 0 Profit/(Loss) after tax (before MI & Prior Period items) 578 512 13% 1,039 968 7% Minority interest 0 0 0 0 Share of Associates 50 96 -48% 85 169 -50% Net Profit/(Loss) after Tax from continuing operations 628 608 3% 1,124 1,137 -1% Profit / (Loss) from Discontinued operations 0 -57 0 -137 Net Profit after Tax 628 551 14% 1,124 1,000 12%

Note: Figures in previous periods might have been regrouped or restated, wherever necessary to make them comparable to current period.

To download the results presentation and for further information on our financials, please visit our website: www.piramal.com