Pistachios are The Nut of 2023

New Delhi, June 15, 2023: From lattes to cocktails, fashion, and even paint colors, pistachios are having a moment. Food industry leaders like Baum + Whiteman and Lyons Magnus recently predicted pistachios will be the top nut of 2023 in food trend research. Beyond the taste and nutritional benefits of the nut, trends are extending into the color – and even smell – of pistachios, with the nutty aroma now being used in candles and perfumes.

Looking back at where the pistachio craze began, the pandemic forced consumers to reevaluate their health and well-being; people were forced to consider not only what they ate and how it affected them, but also how it affected the planet. The result was a movement toward plant-based proteins, and as a source of complete protein, pistachios fit the bill. Further, the sustainability of pistachios stands out from other crops; pistachios are a permanent crop that spans generations of farmers and as a high desert plant, are relatively drought tolerant.

The increasing popularity of pistachios in India has also been remarkable. Since American Pistachio Growers (APG) started its consumer outreach campaign in the country in 2019, the market for pistachios has grown rapidly. The rise of pistachios in Indian cuisine brings together traditional flavours and modern influences, resulting in a delightful and flavourful experience. Moreover, with the outreach, Indian consumers now recognize the nutritional benefits offered by these delightful nuts.