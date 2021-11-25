Pitch Deck Conversion Copywriting Tips

Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

A convincing pitch deck and well-designed website are the foundation of any start-up’s marketing toolkit. Together, they have the power to win over investors, bring in capital, and take your business to new heights.

But, get them wrong and you’ll turn off key stakeholders and lose out on valuable opportunities to convince.

And while the design of your pitch deck will do a lot of talking, it’s the words that need to persuade. Here, you can take a leaf (or four) out of the conversion copywriting playbook – a method of copywriting that optimizes conversions by focusing on what your content’s audience wants or needs to hear.

So put down the ‘we’re a revolutionary brand that does X’ script and let’s take a look at how to do better.

Tell your story

Your pitch deck will probably be your potential investors’ first encounter with your business. You need to show them that you have the most profitable and exciting idea. So no matter how well you know your company, expect that they are all on page one.

The first thing you need to do is introduce your story – one that’s human, relatable, and interesting. I say this because too many pitch decks open with a line like ‘we’re an innovative brand revolutionising [insert industry here] with [something you don’t really care about]’.

It’s formulaic, it’s ‘me’-centred and it’s dull as hell. Your job is to wake these investors up like a bucket of cold water to the face (but maybe in a more pleasant way). You’re not going to do that by sounding like everyone else.

And if you’re sat there thinking ‘we don’t really have a story’, I assure you, that’s not true. You just need to find it.

The Content Marketing Institute recommends you start by asking yourself these six questions:

Why are you in business?

How did you get here?

Who are your ‘characters’?

What’s your mission?

How have you failed?

Where are your gaps?

Conversion copywriters use questions like these during client interviews to find the little bits of informational gold that make a great brand story. So why not save yourself a few thousand bucks and ask yourself?

Be original, but follow a structure

Being original is important, but that doesn’t apply to structure. All popular storylines follow a logical structure because structure makes information easy to follow. You don’t want to lose your investors in a complex storyline full of twists and turns (save that for your next crime novel).

But what structure works best? It’s all about ‘problem, opportunity, product, solution’. Here’s how it works…

Outline the problem you want to change or opportunity you want to address. This section builds legitimacy in your idea and shows investors that your business has direction.

Next, move on to your product and solution. Explain what your product does and how it addresses the problem and becomes the solution. This demonstrates the credibility of your project and shows that your business is the one to make this solution a reality.

But remember, investors need to buy into you as individuals and the story of your business as much as they do the technicalities, so make sure you don’t lose your story in the details.

Remember the format

You’re presenting this deck. It’s not an essay for someone to take away and read. So keep the content length and tone suitable for the environment. Think about the point at which you might switch off during a pitch – because it’ll probably be the same for potential investors too.

Although tempting, don’t pack each slide with reams of information. Keep each slide to two to three sentences or a few bullet points – you don’t want investors struggling to keep up or falling asleep in their chairs.

All content, whether web copy, blog or pitch deck, should be ‘snackable’. So strive to be succinct, use graphics and images in place of text wherever possible and use a simple and large font.

Learn from the masters

This isn’t a case of copying someone else’s homework. Take a look at existing mission statements from those who have been there and already done it, and learn from their rally cries.

Microsoft’s founding statement was simply ‘A computer on every desk and in every home’. This short, simple, unpretentious statement gets their values across instantly – a sense of community, affordability and accessibility. At the same time, it drives home the message that digital is the future.

Any conversion copywriter worth their salt (and huge paycheck) will edit and cut and edit some more. Why? Because people are more likely to read and understand short, simple, snappy statements. So, cut the fluff and keep it neat.

To sum things up…

Creating your pitch deck can be a stressful experience, but it can also lead to big rewards, including the rapid growth of your new business. So, when writing up your slides, remember these four tips and make something that’s truly hard to ignore.