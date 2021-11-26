PitchKrafts Launches AccelerateX: Playing Matchmaker to investors and startups

A 360 degree focussed initiative launched by PitchKrafts to accelerate the investment rounds for start-ups, and ease the process of funding.

25 Nov 2021: PitchKrafts – a startup ecosystem platform, focused on creating funding collaterals has launched AccelerateX. AccelerateX is also futuristic service integration within PithKrafts which will focus on connecting investors to the startups. The startups will have access to more than 500 investors and a 1K investor pool by 2022 within the platform.

Funding has been identified as a critical component in establishing a startup while ensuring its long-term success. An early-stage founder looks at different avenues for funding like banks, SME funding, angel investors, venture capital, and private equity investments to start or accelerate the journey. The investors can unquestionably help a firm raise funds for its operations but finding investors for a company is fraught with difficulties. Many investors will be put off by the prospect of investing in a startup, hence the process and pitching have to be convincing. Different individuals would see things differently, where some investors may be hesitant to test the water in startup investing, others may be keen.

With the same insights, PitchKrafts has created “Accelerate X” to help start-ups seek financing support, build relationships with investors, and to make the process of funding easier for entrepreneurs and founders. Aside from pitch development, business planning, and financial projections, PitchKrafts’ new aim is to give new-age founders and investors an advantage to bridge the gap with ease and make lucrative deals. Moreover, PitchKrafts is helping investors get a direct and neutral connection with Startups and assisting new investors in starting their startup investment journey

PitchKrafts was conceived in 2020 to embark on a journey of helping startups around the world get funded by creating powerful and professional Investment Collaterals for them such as Pitch Decks, Financial projections, Valuation Reports, and Business Plans.

Talking about the new service addition, Aayush Sachdeva, the Founder of PitchKrafts said, “ Our vision is to build a platform where entrepreneurs and investors can network, connect and evaluate the prospects of raising funds easily. This was a requisite for us to become a 360 platform for a startup’s fundraising journey. We have 500 investors already partnering with us in the mentorship capacity, we will want to scale it to 2000 by the next financial year.

Mahavir Pratap Sharma, the Chairman & Co-founder- Rajasthan Angel Innovators Network said,“ I wish Accelerate X all the very best, and may they become the go-to platform for start-ups to get mentoring and funding from strategic investors. May they succeed in matchmaking the right partners in the start-up ecosystem, so that the start-ups, investors, and the platform all create a success story of India and the world.”