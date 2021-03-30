PJSC MIKRON highly appreciated the performance and functionality of Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity solution proposed by Softline

LONDON, United Kingdom – March 29, 2021 – Infosecurity, a Softline Company, implemented a pilot integrated information security project for PJSC MIKRON. As a result of joint efforts, the customer was able to choose the best security solution for their IT infrastructure and ensure significantly higher level of information security for the automated process control system.

In recent years, the number of cyberattacks targeting industrial systems, especially automated process control systems, has rapidly increased. As evidenced in practice, one infected USB device or one download of random files is enough for cybercriminals to penetrate a corporate intranet. PJSC MIKRON, a JSC Element company, was looking for solutions to ensure the security of their corporate automated process control systems, and reverted to the IT security experts — Infosecurity, a Softline company, to develop and implement an integrated industrial security solution.

In the course of project implementation, Infosecurity and PJSC MIKRON analyzed network monitoring and control products by domestic and international vendors. The criteria for choosing a solution for a pilot implementation included integratability with the highly specialized industrial software already used in the company and compliance with the legal requirements for protecting critical IT infrastructure. Kaspersky Industrial CyberSecurity (KICS) system appeared to be the best solution.

In two months, Infosecurity deployed KICS FOR NETWORKS, a pilot virtual industrial network security monitoring system, and enabled detection of unauthorized devices in the network and anomalous data traffic between these devices. For PJSC MIKRON it was an important factor that the system works with a copy of the industrial infrastructure traffic and does not actively interfere with the corporate business processes. Such an approach eliminates the risks of production process stoppage and helps avoid significant financial loss. Moreover, to create a reliable protection system for the corporate infrastructure against complex threats and targeted attacks PJSC MIKRON and Infosecurity implemented Kaspersky Anti Targeted Attack Platform (KATA).

„For us, as for many companies, the information security of critical systems is a top priority, but with a highly specialized industry-specific software in place selecting high-quality domestic security software turns out to be a bit more challenging task. Thanks to Infosecurity, we were able to identify the most suitable solution and ensure significantly higher level of IT security for the automated process control system and the company as a whole,” says Pavel Belik, the Vice President for Security at JSC Element.

The selected approach to ensuring IT security at PJSC MIKRON helped maintain the continuity of the technological processes in place and enabled coordinated network integrity management. Working on such an important project was an extremely interesting and responsible task. At this point it is safe to say that we are getting decent results and that it was a very useful experience overall,” says Nikita Pinchuk, the Technology Director at Infosecurity, a Softline company.