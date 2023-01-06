Plan Your Next Holiday with Scoot’s Back to Work Sale

January 6, 2023: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Group (SIA), has launched a “Back to Work” sale till 10 January 2023. Travellers may consider planning ahead for their next holidays to enjoy great fares to over 30 destinations, starting from ₹5,700[1].

Scoot currently operates non-stop flights between Singapore, and Amritsar, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Vishakhapatnam. It also provides convenient one-stop connections via Singapore, to destinations including Bangkok, Bali, Melbourne, and Yogyakarta.

Scoot General Manager of India, Brian Torrey, said, “India remains one of Scoot’s important markets and we are committed to connecting travelers conveniently to and from India with other parts of the world. Besides an extensive network, we will also continue to offer quality services, differentiated products and unique experiences at affordable fares and the highest safety standards that customers have come to expect from a member of the Singapore Airlines Group.”

Last year, Scoot celebrated 10 years since its inaugural flight. The airline now serves 71 destinations[2] across 15 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe, and has a fleet of over 50 aircraft comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners and single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft. In the spirit of celebrations, Scoot partnered The Pokémon Company and became the first international airline in the ASEAN region to launch the Pokémon Air Adventures project. The collaboration includes a themed flight experience on board the Pikachu Jet, exclusively designed on the outside and inside. Additionally, Scoot hosted its largest flight ticket giveaway, rewarding customers and fans 10,000 free tickets to anywhere across the airline’s network.