Planning an International trip this festive season? Here are top recommendations!

By Abhilasha Negi – Co-Founder, SanKash

As the year is coming to an end, most of us are excited to plan an international trip this year. If you are also bored of the usual international visits, here is a list of 5 exciting countries that will surely make your trip special.

Singapore

Singapore ranks up with other culturally and religiously diverse nations making it quite different from its neighbouring countries. The island has four official languages; English, Tamil, Malay and Mandarin and it also celebrates the national holidays of many different religions. Visitors can enjoy culinary experiences from different countries as well as visiting many different places of worship.

Qatar

Maybe the FIFA World cup 2022 made you aware of beautiful Qatar and made your intention to visit there. Apart from the FIFA World cup, the other major attraction of the country is its ability to blend tradition and modernity that is difficult to find elsewhere in the world. It proudly celebrates it heritage and also offers the travellers modern amenities, hotels and infrastructure and a mix of international culture, cuisines and lifestyles.

UAE

One of the richest countries in the entire Middle East, UAE, and a modern and dynamic country is a place where technology is integrated with traditional value making it a unique place to enjoy a luxury vacation. The country is a great example of the one that has everything for everyone be it for the adventuresome, shopping fanatics and history buffs. The list doesn’t end here as it has lot for architecture lovers too.

Saudi Arabia

Surprised? Well, what most of us are not aware of is apart from being the largest country in the Middle East, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has a rich and diverse landscape. Although tourism in Saudi Arabia is largely religious, there is growth in the leisure tourism industry recently.

Maldives

There is no way we can skip this beautiful country. The scenic beauty of the Maldives is something to behold, something you can’t quite understand until you’re there in person. The island nation of the Maldives is popular with honeymooners looking for seclusion and adventurers looking to explore the depths of the sea on a scuba diving and snorkelling excursion. Travelers seeking relaxation can unwind at one of the island spas and all the visitors should spend a day exploring the Maldivian capital of Male.