Planning for new year’s eve? Get ready for the Best Night Ever with Paytm Insider’s NYE sale

22 December, 2021: To bid adieu to 2021, Paytm Insider is running the #BestNightEver – New Year’s Eve Sale with a 50% off* across 500+ live events in various cities like Goa, Kolkata Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and more. Whatever may be your style – that long overdue backpacking trip, camping under the stars or a classic new year party at your favourite spot, find a celebration that suits your style.

Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO, Paytm Insider said, “Customers visiting Paytm Insider, will find a variety of experiences to explore and attend. We also have a countdown sale with exciting offers on New Year parties and getaways. Although it’s heartening to see live experiences come back on the occasion of NYE, we are encouraging both, our organiser community and customers to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe.”

For customers to better understand safety guidelines, the platform allows them to review the safety measures that will be followed by the organiser across all listed events. At the time of booking organisers can also ask customers to declare their vaccination status and add any other advisory i.e. urging use of masks throughout.

After two long virtual years, IRL events finally make a comeback and it’s exciting for people to be able to go to in-person concerts, shows, exhibitions and parties. Given the current situation, it is also crucial to follow safety protocols so as to safeguard staff and audiences.

To learn more about Paytm Insider’s NYE 2022 Sale and other live experiences, log on to www.insider.in. *T&C Apply.

