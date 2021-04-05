Planning to Invest in a Personal Loan? Know these 4 Things

Personal loans come to the rescue of someone who finds themselves in a financial bind. A personal loan will provide you with emergency funds if you have an unexpected cost rise up during wedding preparations or home renovations, unfunded medical exigencies, mortgage repayment, or when launching a new company, for example.

Personal loans can be opted for when you have an imminent need for funds and don’t want to put up any collateral, such as bonds, stocks, or other properties. However, there are additional benefits of taking a personal loan, such as them being unsecured, which means they don’t need a security to be pledged as collateral.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

We have mentioned a few things that you should know before getting a personal loan:

No Collateral Is Necessary

Since this is an unsecured loan, no asset is needed as collateral. It is given depending on your credit history and ability to repay.

Less Documentation

Because of the long paperwork process, many people avoid applying for loans. Personal loans, on the other hand, are approved with minimal paperwork.

Quick Loan Disbursement

Loan disbursement these days takes just a few hours. If the bank believes you have the ability to handle the personal loan interest rates offered within the agreed-upon time frame and need the money for a legitimate cause, having a personal loan is easy.

Flexible Loan Tenure

Personal loans are available with terms ranging from one to five years. As a result, you have the right to pick your time period to repay the personal loan with interest rates available. The only option is to take out a shorter-term loan to save money on interest.

Other than these things, there are few more factors such as eligibility and personal loan interest rates that one should know about thoroughly:

Eligibility

To access the loan sum, you must first assess your eligibility, which you can do by accessing a bank or financial institution’s website and using the Personal Loan Eligibility Calculator. Your personal loan eligibility is determined by factors such as your salary, repayment potential, and credit score. Before approving a Personal Loan, the lender will usually review these things.

In addition, the loan size and time duration of a loan from a financial institution differ based on your credit score and other variables listed therein.

Interest Rates

Based on the credit score, the interest rate may be anywhere from 8% to 16%. Often, before taking out a loan, one can try and compare interest rates with other institutions because interest rates may differ due to a variety of competitive factors, and in such cases, you may be able to get a loan at a lower cost.

One may compare the personal loan interest rates on personal loans issued by various banks and financial institutions.

EMI Payment

The equated monthly interest, or EMI, is measured using the personal loan interest rate, time frame, and, finally, the loan’s present value. The EMI range, on the other hand, is an estimate based on the interest rate range seen in the table. It can also contain other fees and taxes, depending on the bank’s terms and conditions.

For an unsecured personal loan, the interest rates are dependent on salaried individuals and pensioners. The final available interest rate will depend on your credit score, debt number, tenure, employer, and the bank’s discretion.

Knowing the above-mentioned things will make your loan process simple and easy. If you’ve settled on the amount of personal loan you’ll need, make sure to properly organize your documents and other paperwork so that your personal loan application can be handled quickly and without delays. One financial institution that offers great personal loan interest rates is Axis Bank. You can seek their assistance to help achieve your financial goals.