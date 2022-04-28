Plant Your own Tree with Aldo

Aldo, one of the world’s leading footwear and accessories retailers, presents their latest Love Planet collection as a part of their Spring 22 range. Made from eco-friendly materials, this line of sneakers and sandals represents sustainability. The Aldo Love Forest initiative from the campaign allows consumers who purchase products from the Love Planet range to plant a tree in a Thailand forest, and watch it grow digitally!

The Love Planet category includes a range of sneakers and sandals for men and women; it features a plant-based corn material (leather alternative), that aids in clean and filter polluted water, reduced carbon footprint by innovating new, and non-renewable technology dedicated to decreasing the use of unsustainable materials.

The Love Forest initiative by Aldo can be availed easily at selected stores of ALDO. The consumer’s in-store journey takes place after purchasing a product from the Love Planet range. A Aldo Tree Card will be given to the purchaser after selecting the selection of their choice from the Love Planet collection. Consumers will need to scan & register their tree at Ecomatcher.com to name their trees. Once the names are entered, they will be able to track their trees on the tree tracker map and receive a certificate. Upon purchasing a product from the Love Planet collection they will receive a personalised Aldo tree card. Registering on ecomatcher.com will then allow customers to name their tree and track it on the tree tracker map, post which they will receive a certificate for their efforts in supporting the planet.

Aldo aims to stand out as a sustainable brand through the Love Forest initiative in the industry, where fun, fashion, and style meets a strong sense of responsibility towards the planet. With Aldo’s RPPL Effect, the brand moves further towards a more sustainable future, while staying true to its focus on social responsibility within the fashion industry.