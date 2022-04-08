Plantas Now launches its Personal Care Range in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, April 2022: Plantas, India’s first and the only brand with a complete range of 100% natural & 95%+ organic products certified by ECOCERT GREENLIFE, FRANCE under COSMOS V3 standards now launches its complete product range in Bengaluru today at Taj, Vivanta. Plantas was established as the most authentic organic beauty brand in December of 2021, and in a short period of time, the brand has received an overwhelmingly positive response from consumers and is rapidly expanding dealerships around the country. PLANTAS is dedicated to creating a truly pure and certified organic personal care regime in India by providing a varied range of organic products in beauty care categories such as face, hair, eye and body.

Elated Mr. Gautam Dhar, Director, Plantas, said, “Indian Beauty market is expanding in every conceivable dimension. A substantial portion of this need was required in beauty care that is suitable for Indian skin and hair types, a need that has largely gone unmet by multinational brands, creating an ideal opportunity for local businesses to grow. Consumers are constantly looking for better quality organic products that do not harm their health in the long term. Plantas is making a meaningful difference in the lives of millions across India by redefining their concept of beauty and bliss via offering purest essence of nature through its products that are 100% Natural & 95%+ Organic.”

Plantas is certified by EcoCert, which is the world’s largest organic certification company based in France and the most recognized globally. Cosmos V3.1 is the world’s highest organic cosmetic certification level which only Plantas has in India. Understanding that we live at a unique time where beauty, health, and wellness are rapidly converging in a meaningful way, the brand is focused on where things come from, the chain of the ingredients. Ensure that greater attention is paid to each detail, ingredient, formulation & packaging.

Plantas packaging is Eco-Friendly and products are made with No Artificial Color, Fragrance, and Preservatives. The brand works with an aim of making the Mother Earth a more sustainable, safer & better place to live in for generations to come