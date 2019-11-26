Plastic awareness campaign by Basavangudi Merchant forum

Basavangudi merchant forum in association with BBMP and EMPRI conducted a plastic awareness campaign above Shree Sai Jewel palace, Basavangudi. The main agenda of the campaign was to educate the shopkeepers on the harmful effects of Plastics. The devastating impact of plastic in today’s environment has raised a serious concern about the usage of single-use plastic. The members of the Basavangudi Merchant forum requested the shopkeepers to reduce the usage of this dreadful product and help them to conserve and save the environment. Shri Ravi Subramanya MLA Basavangudi and Shri Katte Satyanarayana Corporater Basavangudi addressed the shopkeepers. Students of APS (Acharya Pathasala school) conducted a march from Gandhi bazaar circle to Shree Sai Jewel palace raising awareness amongst the shopkeepers about the campaign.