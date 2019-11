As a part of promoting environmental consciousness among the budding green warriors, an interactive session was held in Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh. The guest speaker from Australia, Dr. Judi Lowe, a renowned marine conservationist apprised the Eco Club students of classes VIII to XI with judicious ways of plastic waste management. The session was motivating for the students as they pledged to be environment sensitive and work as a team for eradicating monstrous plastic from the planet.