Platform 65 celebrates Chand Raat Iftar Party with Tollywood directors

India, 3rd May 2022: The holy month of Ramadan is about to end with Eid-ul-Fitr observed today and the Ramzan spirit is bubbling amongst all food lovers in the city. On the occasion of Chand Raat (the end of the holy month of Ramzan fasting), Platform 65, India’s famous toy-themed train restaurant hosted a lavish Iftar party at all their outlets – Kondapur, Kompally, KPHB, Dilsukhnagar, Vijayawada, Vizag. Renowned Tollywood film directors AS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, Veerabhadram Chowdary, V. Dorairaj, Sanjeev Naidu, and staff were part of the celebrations.

The Iftar dinner included a wide range of traditional cuisines, such as Fruit platter, Kebabs (chicken, mutton, fish, prawns), Biryani mutton and chicken, Veg and Non-Veg Starters garnished with dry fruits, and Veg carvings. Amongst the desserts were Double ka meeta, Sheer khurma, (traditional desserts), Apricot delight, Sitaaphal rabdi (signature dishes), Dry fruit malai (ice cream), and Truffle pudding. Don’t keep your cravings too long, Download the Platform 65 delivery App now to enjoy the feast.

Platform 65 is India’s largest toy-train-themed restaurant. When the restaurant’s toy trains bring in the food onto your table, you are bound to be left spellbound. The experience of the Chaand Raat Iftar Dinner is certain to remain in the minds of food lovers over the year long.

Sadgun Patha, Managing Director and CoFounder of Platform 65, said, “Hyderabad has always had a special place in its heart for Ramzan. The holy month of Ramadan is a beautiful time in the city, and when the fasting ends, Chaand Raat is an occasion for everybody to share Iftar with family, friends, and acquaintances. We, at Platform 65, are extremely delighted to have hosted this Iftar dinner for all our Muslim brothers. We are also honoured and thankful for the presence of Tollywood’s prominent directors AS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, Veerabhadram Chowdary, and V. Dorairaj with whom all our staff and customers had a great time. This gathering has been a meaningful way to develop fellowship with each other over dinner and smiles. May this Eid bring prosperity and joy to everyone. We, at Platform 65, wish all our customers Happy Eid al-Fitr.”

A-Train Themed Restaurant that’s focused on providing experience-based dining, where the food is served on a mini toy train, Platform 65 is fast becoming a tourist attraction. Tourists and others in large numbers visit the theme restaurant to spend time with their family, friends, and others.