Platform 65 is celebrating the spirit of motherhood for Mother’s Day

Hyderabad, 8 May 2023: Platform 65, the leading theme restaurant in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru is pleased to announce a Mother’s Day Contest across all of its branches from May 5th to May 14th. This contest is a part of our ongoing commitment to celebrate and appreciate the importance of mothers in our lives.

Platform 65 welcome all mothers with a beautiful rose and complimentary special desserts, special treats, surprises, and new dishes including Pallepatnam Pulao & Nalli Ghost Briyani to be serve at all the Platform65 outlets cheering them up and recognising the true spirit of motherhood. To bring joy to this occasion Platform65 has set up selfie booths, tent cards, and surprise gifts. Customers with mothers will receive a special offers & discount of 15% in all the outlets

Speaking about the celebrations, Sadgun Patha, Founder and Managing Director, Platform 65, said, “As we know, Mother’s Day is a celebration honoring all mothers, motherhood and the influence of mothers in society. Through this contest, we want to encourage people to spend quality time with their mothers and create special memories. We are running a contest on Instagram where the winner of the best restaurant-based tent card photo will receive a surprise gift”.

The Platform65 executive directors, Ms. Seetakumari of Vijayawada, Ms. Dhanalakshmi of Vizag, and Ms. Hima Bindhu of Bangalore, are all working mothers. shared their joy about how a mother takes care of her family and profession, “On Mother’s Day, we are thrilled to serve the mothers by expressing our affection for them. We believe that mothers and restaurants play an important role in providing food and care to people in their own unique ways”.