Playful vibes: 4 indoor games for families to have a fun filled weekend

When it’s the weekend we either plan for getaway with our family or just stay back home and rest. While we are home, television and other electronic devices sometimes save the day, we probably don’t want to freely give our kids screen time all day long. To make our children entertained over weekends, we may need some fresh ideas to keep them active.

So here is a list of fun indoor games to enjoy with your family for a happy weekend:

Skoodle Stackrr Classic:

A game experience that brings the whole family together. A great combination of sense, laughter, and maybe a little patience then look no further. It is the perfect game for everyone, bringing you to the edge-of-your-seat experience, gravity-defying action that is sturdy, and floor game that promotes Strategic Thinking, communication, and logic between players.

Price: INR.535/-

Available at: https://www.skoodleplay.com/

Hasbro Pictureka:

Laugh-Out-Loud Fun for family And friends as players try to find It fast and find it first! The game features 9 game tiles filled with whimsical pictures that players race to find as directed by their mission cards. If they find the object they keep the mission card. The player with the most cards wins the game!

Price: INR 799/-

Available at: https://www.hamleys.in/

Handmade Trikona Dexterity Game:

Trikona is a game of physical and mental skill. Built on the simple premise of stacking blocks, try to pick the right piece that matches your pattern card. Player who matches and completes his puzzle first before the tower collapses win the game.

Price: INR 2,345/-

Available at: https://in.boredgamecompany

Skoodle Quest Wordwit:

Flaunt Your Word Wit and win with the highest points and claim the crowning glory of being the wittiest with words. It’s Fun & Simple and you learn new Words and Challenge your Opponents. Make Every Letter Count, forming a continuous string of meaningful words by adding letters in every turn and scoring points.

Price: INR 679

Availability: https://www.skoodleplay.com/