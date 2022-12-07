PLAYGO DURA: Premium-designed TWS at affordable price from PLAY

Delhi, December 7, 2022: Keeping in mind the evolving communication and music needs of India’s youth, PLAY has added another new innovative, Made-in-India, TWS to the PLAYGO series – PLAYGO DURA. Staying true to its name, the ingenious-designed PLAYGO DURA offers straight 30 hours of PLAYtime with about 10 hours on a single charge of the buds. Enabled with fast charging capabilities, consumers can juice up to 5 hours of audio in just 10 mins of charging.

PLAYGO DURA sports premium looks with an in-ear design, ensuring that the user experiences zero ear fatigue even for long wear or while doing the daily gym routine. The PLAY proprietary Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers, and well-positioned Microphone provides for HD sound quality, and finally, the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology ensures hassle-free audio, even in the most boisterous Indian environment. The value it brings to the Indian consumers is not only to enjoy a bass-filled music experience but also seamlessly attend to work calls even while being in crowded streets or cafés. Coupled with all this is a well-integrated firmware which can invoke voice -assistants and also seamless wireless connectivity courtesy of the use of the latest Bluetooth technology. The TWS also supports Type-C charging and offers highly intuitive touch controls for smooth functioning. For demanding consumers, you can also control the audio level from the buds itself while keeping your smartphone in the pocket.

Hamish Patel said, “At PLAY, we have always focused on designing and delivering premium products at suitable budgetary price targets of our discerning consumers. We pride in understanding the ever-evolving needs of our consumers and accordingly design products to make their lives more convenient and hassle-free with a mix of fashion and latest technology. The latest product, PLAYGO DURA is also crafted in line with this philosophy. We are extremely motivated to bring PLAYGO DURA to our consumers and feel that the product will surely strike chord with the consumer on account of its fashionable and handy design aided with the best-in-class device audio experience. We hope to receive an equally compelling user delight as has been experienced for our other portfolio. We will continue to launch more fashionably innovative products and strive to establish tech leadership in the AioT category.”

Available in Black and white colour variants, the TWS is priced at INR 1499, making it highly affordable in this category. Users can buy it from the brand’s official website and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.