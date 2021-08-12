Playtoome Registered 10X growth during Pandemic, hosts 8000 artistes on its platform

New Delhi, 12 August 2021: Playtoome, a live entertainment platform, connecting artists with their fans, has successfully hosted over 8000 artistes on its platform. Early this financial year the brand has announced reaching a milestone of 2000 artistes. Within a span of one quarter the brand has quadrupled the number. The brand aims at providing exposure to over 500K artists by 2022 fiscal end and entertaining over 10m viewers.

The brand has been witnessing its user base growing at the 10X rate as the audiences shifted their gears to exploring opportunities online following the pandemic. Playtoome, which has been founded with the very idea of providing performances opportunities to hidden artistes, and live entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities received an overwhelming response owing to the lockdown, and spreading awareness.



“While there are still multiple platforms for artists to present their talent, there are not enough options to earn a considerable income through them. In a scenario like this, the pandemic hits and closes the handful of live entertainment options. This is probably the time when Playtoome exhibited its relevance the most. We are glad to have been able to support talented performing artistes in India, and also provide audiences with quality content and live entertainment experience,” said Mr. Keerthivasan Subramanian- Founder and CEO of Playtoome.

Playtoome allows a viewer to watch the performance by his or her favourite artiste by paying a minimal fee to enter the show on the platform. Viewers get an array of artistes and shows to choose from including instrumental, ghazal, classical dance performances etc. The platform has enabled over 2500+ live performances since inception.

About Playtoome

Established in 2016 in Bengaluru / Singapore, Playtoome, is a live entertainment platform, connecting artistes with their fans irrespective of boundaries. There aren’t many live performances entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Also, with the digital era taking over, there is a good scope for performing artistes to get the much due acknowledgement from their audience and widen their reach in the most convenient manner. The space is now being explored by Playtoome.