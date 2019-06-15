Plaza Premium Lounge bags Pinnacle Award 2019 for its ‘Green Practices’

Plaza Premium Lounge (PPL) has won Pinnacle Award 2019 from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) under the category of ‘Excellence in Green and Sustainable Practices – Commercial Partner at Pinnacle 2019’. The award is given in recognition of the outstanding service rendered at Bangalore airport for the FY 2018-19.

Bangalore International Airports Limited-led Pinnacle award was instituted in the year 2014, and the award is given under various categories to different winners every year. The ‘Excellence in Green and Sustainable Practices’ award is given to companies for their extraordinary efforts in adopting environment-friendly practices.

“Plaza Premium Lounge has taken steps to abolish the single-use plastic (above 40-50 microns as per state government) at their lounge in Bengaluru. Our Bengaluru lounge is 90 per cent single-use plastic free. ” said Bhavya Kukreja, GM- PR & Marcom, Plaza Premium Lounge, India.

In its endeavour to adopt green practices, Plaza has replaced disposable spoon by corn starch cutlery, plastic straw by paper straw, garbage bag by biodegradable bags, and is proposing to install water dispensers replacing 500 ml plastic water bottles.

“We are working to create awareness and acceptance that we need to preserve the planet otherwise there will be no future. Now with the new regulation from the Government, selected airports have been asked to adopt these single-use plastic free initiatives. We have been at the forefront to adopt sustainable practices by making the required improvement in our infrastructures. We have already made certain changes at our lounges by replacing major items with bio-degradable products such as straws, plastic knives, garbage bin, plastic containers, and plastic paper cups among others. As a leading lounge service provider, we are keen on adopting product and practices which will help in reducing the carbon footprint and in contributing to a greener planet,” he added.