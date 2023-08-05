Pledge 76: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya Honours Children of Brave Men with Special Scholarship

August 05, 2023: Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, a leading edtech platform, proudly introduces the launch of its heartfelt initiative, “Pledge 76: Igniting Minds, Honouring Heroes,” dedicated to the children of India’s brave men who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. On the momentous occasion of India’s 76th Independence Day, Infinity Learn aims to express deep gratitude and unwavering support for the Children of these brave men.

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, Infinity Learn takes pride in laying a strong foundation for the future. With a vision to ignite the dreams of young minds, the brand has introduced a 76% scholarship (on total fees) for the children of our brave defense, paramilitary, police, and allied forces personnel. This heartfelt initiative aims to create a pathway to excellence, providing specialized coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET, enabling these aspiring students to become engineers or doctors, and Foundation courses for Grades 8-13.

This scholarship goes beyond continued educational support to aspiring learners; it is a profound statement of admiration, a heartfelt gesture of respect, and a befitting tribute to the indomitable spirit and relentless dedication of their parents in line of duty. We are committed to playing a vital role in shaping their ambitions and ensuring a brighter future for these deserving individuals.

President & CEO, infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Mr. Ujjwal Singh, expressed his heartfelt commitment to the initiative, stating, “Pledge 76 is not just an educational support program; it is a statement of admiration and a gesture of respect for our Brave men and their families. We understand the immeasurable loss they have endured, and through this initiative, we want to show our unwavering support and care for their children‘s future. With this scholarship, we aim to ignite their dreams and provide them with the best possible opportunities to pursue their learning aspirations.”

Infinity Learn boasts an impressive track record, with over three million registered users and 750K paid users since its inception. The platform remains committed to its mission of powering learners’ progress and cultivating a high-trust, high-performance culture. With a focus on providing robust solutions and a comprehensive question bank for learners, Infinity Learn is poised to make a significant impact on the educational journey of scholarship recipients.

This Independence Day, Infinity Learn extends a warm invitation to these bright, young minds to join in a transformative journey of learning, discovery, and success. Together, let us forge a future that not only honors the service of their parents but also propels our nation towards greatness.