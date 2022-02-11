Plix’s latest Digital Campaign #MeDay encourages everyone to celebrate this Valentine’s Day by loving themselves

x

Mumbai, February 2022: Plix, India’s leading D2C plant-based wellness and nutrition brand, is encouraging everyone to celebrate #MeDay this Valentine’s Day. Putting The brand’s campaign focuses on self-love as the real manifestation of this special day.

It is often said that love is selfless, but truth be told, true love is self-love. Our body is the one and only companion that we have with us throughout every single moment of our lives. For us to love and care for someone, we need to be healthy – body and mind. This is what Plix aims to highlight through its #MeDay digital campaign.

Many people face several health and fitness challenges which can be overcome by some self-love. Whether it is weakened immunity, lack of energy, poor skin and hair health or that additional bit of weight that nobody really needs, it is possible to overcome these challenges and Plix’s plant-based 100% clean food and nutrition products help to do just that.

Speaking about this, Krithika Sriram, Chief Growth Officer, Plix, said, “Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love for all of us. We wish to convey to our loved ones that we truly care about them. However, despite all the celebration, people rarely tend to spare a thought for their own wellness. This #meday we wish to empower all the love birds out there, to join the campaign of discovering true love but first by caring for themselves. Before you go out and shower love on others, give some love to yourself. Moreover, unlike the roses and cards, this self-love and care is not only going to be great for one day but will keep you healthy, happy and radiant throughout. We are offering healthy discounts on our wellness products to make the occasion even more joyful for all.”

To keep the love real and unadulterated, Plix has formulated plant-based products containing raw superfoods in the most delicious, easy to consume and innovative forms. These help in enhancing fitness, wellness and beauty inside and out. Go ahead, cherish being in your own company, and enjoy the real form of love that is radiant, strong, sexual, beautiful and centres on self-care.

Plix is a D2C plant-based nutrition and wellness start-up founded in March 2019 with the aim of becoming India’s leading brand for nutraceuticals that contain only clean, plant-based ingredients that fulfil the nutrition requirements of vegetarians. It offers a unique range of products that are delicious, effective and 100% plant-based. Through its rapidly expanding range of offerings, Plix aims to change the conventional approach towards nutrition supplements.