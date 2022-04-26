Plum wins ‘Best Insurtech Company of the Year’ at IIA Annual Insurtech Awards 2022

Bengaluru, April 2022: Plum , an employee health insurance platform, has won the much coveted ‘Best Insurtech Company of the Year’ at the IIA Annual Insurtech Awards 2022. The announcement was made at India Insurtech Association’s IIA Annual Event 2022 in New Delhi.

Plum, one of the fastest growing Insurtech startups in India, was bestowed with this award in recognition of the several industry-first initiatives that it has introduced to the Indian insurance industry. It is also a testimony to the technological advancements and simplicity which Plum has brought about in the industry. The company is on a mission to insure 10 million people by 2024.

India Insurtech Association (IIA) is a non-profit organisation which is working towards bringing together all the stakeholders in the Indian insurtech industry. It is focused on driving a digital transformation in the insurance industry besides supporting the country’s booming insurtech ecosystem in their growth journey.

IIA Annual Event 2022 brought together some of the most influential leaders of the global insurtech community to discuss developments and trends in the dynamic insurtech market. The day-long event witnessed participation from global insurtech leaders, 120+ professionals and experts from insurtechs, health techs, startups, insurers including IIA members.

“We extend our heartiest congratulations to Plum. Plum epitomises the kind of innovation that IIA seeks to support and nurture,” said Shwetank Verma, Cofounder IIA. Plum’s Co-founder and CEO, Abhishek Poddar said, “Healthcare inflation is a reality in India. Further, the pandemic has shown us how even one major health emergency cannot just wipe out a family’s savings but potentially push that family into debt. This makes it urgent and necessary to provide more and more people with the safety net that health insurance provides as early as possible. Plum helps organisations provide high-quality insurance and health benefits at an affordable price for employees and their families. We have always been focused on pushing the envelope and launching innovative products and services which enhances the affordability and accessibility of health insurance. The IIA award comes at an opportune time as we have just embarked on a new financial year with even more determination to challenge the status quo and redefine the health insurance landscape in the country. We would like to thank the entire IIA team for the recognition.” Plum Co-founder and CTO Saurabh Arora said, “We are honoured to receive the IIA award. At Plum, innovation is at the core of everything we do. We have always believed that hassle-free services are directly proportional to health insurance accessibility. And therefore, with the help of advanced technologies, we have focused on making the entire experience simple and digitally integrated.”

Plum, with its product-led innovations, aims to accelerate the pace of health insurance adoption in India and encourage all businesses to think about employees’ health-first.