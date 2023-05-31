Plum’s whitepaper on inclusion – What goes into building a company that cares

Bengaluru, May 31, 2023:

Plum, India’s leading employee health insurance platform, has unveiled its whitepaper, ‘What Goes into Building a Company That Cares’ that reveals the gaps in healthcare and insurance access faced by underrepresented groups in the workplace and urges corporations to recognise the significance of employee health insurance, not only as a comprehensive benefit but also a genuinely inclusive one at that.

While the conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has gained considerable traction over the recent years, the needle is yet to move to ensure access to quality healthcare and insurance coverage for underrepresented groups: including members of the LGBTQAI+ community, people with disabilities, and women. Plum’s whitepaper on inclusion through insurance addresses these disparities and also proposes corrective measures to make benefits at workplaces truly inclusive.

These underrepresented communities make up approximately 50% of India’s population and yet, here are some statistics on how they are insured:

60% of Plum’s customers have opted for new-age insurance coverage, demonstrating a growing demand for comprehensive healthcare.

However, while progressive and comprehensive, less than 1% of these covers are inclusive. For example, there is much to be done to cover people with disabilities (for example Down’s Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy, or Autism) or even add LGBTQAI+ specific treatments (like gender reassignment surgery and mental health support) to these comprehensive policies.

Additionally, less than 25% of Plum’s customers have comprehensive insurance that caters to women’s unique healthcare and lifestyle needs, resulting in higher out-of-pocket expenses for an overlooked segment of the population.

Abhishek Poddar, Co-founder and CEO of Plum said, “At Plum, we are on a mission to redefine corporate healthcare practices by advocating for comprehensive employee health benefits that truly embrace inclusivity. By acknowledging and addressing the disparities faced by diverse employees, particularly those belonging to underrepresented groups, we have the potential to instigate change in the way companies prioritize the well-being of their workforce. It is our unwavering commitment to ensure that every individual receives the holistic benefits they rightfully deserve, fostering a culture of care; where every employee thrives.”

Plum collaborated closely with top DEI experts and activists like Dr Saundarya Rajesh – Founder-President at Avtar The Power of Diversity, Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist, Akshay CM – DEI & Talent Management Consultant, Priti Shetty – Chief People and Culture Officer at WeWork, etc. to develop this whitepaper, solidifying its commitment to driving meaningful change.

In the whitepaper, Harish Iyer, an equal rights activist, emphasises, “Inclusivity is an ongoing journey, not a destination. The absence of DEI initiatives within any organisation can have detrimental effects on both individuals and the company as a whole. Individuals may encounter obstacles, discrimination, and a stressful work environment, while companies may experience high attrition rates and a decline in productivity, ultimately hindering overall growth. Historically underrepresented groups bear the brunt of such toxic work cultures.”

Plum recognizes that the dialogue around DEI is an ongoing one (and not only restricted to benefits, but also includes workplace practices, physical infrastructure, tech accessibility, and a change in mindset too). This whitepaper marks the company’s first significant step towards addressing inclusion through insurance, being fully aware that true progress and change require continuous effort and genuine intent. The company is committed to building upon this foundation both internally and externally, as it drives a transformative cultural shift in corporate healthcare practices. By fostering a supportive work culture that values the health and well-being of every employee, Plum is dedicated to ensuring inclusivity within its own workplace and beyond.