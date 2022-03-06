PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro, Enia Architects calls it a great step towards sustainable future

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project and also laid the foundation stone of various development projects. The Pune Metro will provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in the city. He also inaugurated and inspected the exhibition at Garware Metro Station, and undertook a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

The entire project is being built at a total cost of more than 11,400 crore. With focus on sustainability, the Pune Metro project features a depot constructed at Hill View Park (Vanaz) that is going to feed Corridor-2 of Pune Metro. Conceptualised by Enia Architects, it has been planned as an elevated depot for stabling and maintenance of metro trains. Notably, the plot had been in use as a waste dumping ground for the last 30 years before it was given to Maharashtra Metro for development. Keeping environmental concerns in mind, the legacy waste was treated to recover 60% soil after segregation which was used as a filling material for various works of Maha-Metro.

“It is indeed a great moment of pride for us to contribute our knowledge, expertise and experience in the Pune Metro Project. We thank the Honourable Prime Minister for inaugurating the project and also for his constant guidance which is helping the country to become a world leader in terms of infrastructure development. The Pune Metro will be a boon for the city and it will transform the face of urban mobility to build a future that is sustainable and pollution-free,” said Atri Joshi, CEO and Director, Enia Architects.